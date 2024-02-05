Man Utd: Keane reveals two ways Ten Hag can save his job as Ratcliffe lines up two ex-PL managers

Julen Lopetegui and Antonio Conte are reportedly being lined up as replacements for Erik ten Hag

Man Utd have held talks with Antonio Conte and Julen Lopetegui as Erik ten Hag’s future remains up in the air, according to reports.

The Red Devils had an encouraging first season under Ten Hag with the Dutchman guiding them to an FA Cup final, Carabao Cup silverware and a top-four finish in the Premier League.

But this season hasn’t gone to plan with Man Utd struggling to produce a consistent run of results or performances as they crashed out of Europe early and struggle to make progress in the Premier League.

Having said that, Man Utd did move up to sixth in the Premier League with a 3-0 victory over West Ham on Sunday but they are still eight points adrift of fourth-placed Aston Villa and 13 points off leaders Liverpool.

There has been a lot of speculation that Sir Jim Ratcliffe could make a change when he takes full control of footballing operations and now Caught Offside claim that the British billionaire is already lining up possible replacements for Ten Hag.

Man Utd have ‘had some initial contact with both’ former Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui and ex-Tottenham and Chelsea manager Antonio Conte ‘in case they decide to replace Ten Hag at the end of the season’.

The report adds that ‘Lopetegui was recently approached and that he turned down the chance to take over as manager of Al Ittihad due to the fact that an opening at United could soon come about’ but that a move for Conte would be ‘less straightforward for United as his preference is understood to be to remain in Italy closer to his family’.

And former Man Utd captain Roy Keane thinks that Ten Hag will struggle to hold onto his job at Old Trafford unless he wins the FA Cup or qualifies for the Champions League.

“It’s a harsh word to use, ‘on trial’, because most managers are under pressure, but when you’re Manchester United manager, that pressure comes,” Keane told Sky Sports.

“Is he on trial? Yes, he probably is until the end of the season. If he doesn’t get his hands on the FA Cup or get into the Champions League, that pressure will be building.”

And Keane’s former team-mate Gary Neville also thinks Ten Hag is in a precarious position currenty, he added: “It’s the biggest decision for the new owners in the next few months.

“They’re going to bring a sporting director and a head of recruitment in, but whether they keep the manager is the one we’ll all be waiting on.”