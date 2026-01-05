Manchester United already reportedly have a ‘contingency plan’ if they part ways with Ruben Amorim, with ‘two options’ in the frame to replace him.

Amorim has been under pressure for most of his time at Man Utd, though he fuelled exit speculation by dropping a remarkable outburst following his side’s 1-1 draw against Leeds United on Sunday.

He said: “I just want to say that I’m going to be the manager of this team, not the just the coach, and I was really clear on that.

“That is going to finish in 18 months and then everyone is going to move on. That is the deal, that is my job, not to be a coach.

“If people cannot handle the Gary Nevilles and the criticisms of everything, we need to change the club.”

Amorim is fortunate to still have a job after last season, and he is arguably holding Man Utd back with his failing 3-4-3 system, as he continues to stick to it naively.

There have been suggestions that the Red Devils hierarchy have butted heads with Amorim over his system, with it looking increasingly likely that the relationship between the head coach and the board may be beyond repair.

Now, a report from journalist Graeme Bailey for our pals at TEAMtalk has shed light on Man Utd’s ‘contingency plan’, with it claimed that they have ‘two options’ to replace Amorim

He explained: ‘One of those, who would likely be a short-term option, is Michael Carrick. The former Middlesbrough man has previously served in the coaching set-up and is held in huge regard by the club. We are told that the club would like him to be involved again at some point in the future.

‘There is also Sir Gareth Southgate, who is someone that Ratcliffe remains a huge fan of. Wilcox too is believed to have huge respect for the former England boss, and he is currently available.’

Reacting to Amorim’s comments, Shearer has explained why he cannot see him lasting “much longer” at Man Utd.

“Look at his results and record since he’s been at Manchester United, it’s been nowhere near good enough,” Shearer said on The Rest Is Football podcast.

“I could get [Enzo] Maresca, I get that because of what he’s done and what he’s achieved.

“But I think he [Amorim] is fighting a losing battle and there’s only going to be one winner.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if he’s not there much longer at all because he just hasn’t got enough in the bank to be coming out and taking the board on like that.”