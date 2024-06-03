Man Utd ‘convince’ Real Madrid star to ‘abandon Ancelotti’ as they prepare £21m offer

Man Utd have ‘convinced’ Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin to swap La Liga for the Premier League this summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils are likely to experience a lot of change this summer after Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS completed a deal to buy 27.7 per cent of the club.

Ratcliffe wants to see improved recruitment at Old Trafford with Man Utd suffering from over a decade of poor transfer choices following Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure from the club in 2013.

The British billionaire reportedly only wants Man Utd to sign players under the age of 25 as they look to get back to challenging for the Premier League title.

Manager Erik ten Hag is currently on holiday as he awaits his fate, with his future at Old Trafford still up in the air, despite winning two trophies in two years.

As well as Ten Hag possibly leaving, Man Utd have brought in Omar Berrada as the new CEO, while Jason Wilcox has been brought in as the new technical director.

There is also likely to be a bit of an overhaul of the playing squad with reports claiming the Red Devils are willing to listen to offers for most of their playing squad.

Man Utd will then look to bring players in with those funds and reports in Spain have claimed that Real Madrid goalkeeper Lunin is one of their targets this summer.

Lunin started the season as third choice behind Thibaut Courtois and Kepa but Carlo Ancelotti preferred him in net to the latter as the former spent a long spell on the sidelines with injury.

The Ukraine international made 31 starts for Real Madrid in all competitions but there is belief he will once again drop down the pecking order next season after seeing Courtois start the Champions League final.

And the reports in Spain insists that Man Utd have ‘convinced him to abandon Ancelotti’ and move to Old Trafford in the summer but he will have ‘no shortage of offers to complete his departure’.

Man Utd and Bayern Munich are said to ‘need a replacement in their respective goals and that could pay close to the €25m (£21m) that Real Madrid would demand to start negotiating for Lunin.’

Former Man Utd striker Louis Saha reckons the Red Devils should be prioritising a striker like Victor Osimhen and a midfielder similar to Arsenal’s Declan Rice.

Saha said: “It’s a difficult one. I would love to see somebody in midfield who is as strong as Declan Rice, or someone who has that kind of presence and you know is very consistent and is going to really impose himself in midfield.

“We have the emergence of (Kobbie) Mainoo and I think he’s good, but I don’t think he’s physically that strong. Yes, Scott (McTominay) can do a job there, but we need more legs, we need more strength and power in midfield. We had (Christian) Eriksen who is an enormous creator, but I think he’s lacking legs now. We have some decent players, but we need that power.

“I look at (Victor) Osimhen as a striker. I think he’s a terrific player and he loves Man Utd as well, I’ve said that for many years now. I see some prospects like this who have consistently proved that they are capable of scoring goals, that’s very important. And it will give enormous confidence to the youngsters who can learn from these players.

“So we need experience, we need power, we need more legs in a way that those guys are quicker to break the line, because we need speed. I think Rasmus is a player who is, let’s say, okay with pace but he’s not Kylian Mbappe for example. So he needs a one or two-second advantage coming from the wings. And at the moment it’s really difficult in terms of service to him.”

