According to reports, Manchester United are ‘convinced’ that they can tempt Newcastle United star Lewis Hall to move to Old Trafford this summer.

So far this summer, the Red Devils have splashed out to sign Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans to reshape their midfield, and one more midfield arrival is expected before this transfer window closes.

And Man Utd are also looking to strengthen in other positions, including at left-back.

Luke Shaw overcame his injury issues to shine as one of United’s top performers last season, but he cannot be relied upon to carry his side for a while season when they are juggling several competitions.

Therefore, it is hardly surprising that the Red Devils are in the market for a new left-back, and Newcastle star Hall has been mooted as a target.

According to journalist Graeme Bailey for our pals at TEAMtalk, a new left-back is a “priority” for Man Utd for the remainder of this window.

“They’ve still got plenty to do beyond midfield,” Bailey told TEAMtalk.

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“A left-back remains a priority and they still want a versatile forward, although Marcus Rashford’s situation and what happens with Joshua Zirkzee will have a huge bearing on that.”

Regarding Hall, Bailey claims Man Utd feel he is keen on a move to Old Trafford, though there is a “problem” to overcome.

“As TEAMtalk revealed, Lewis Hall is top of their list and United remain convinced he’d be open to moving to Old Trafford,” Bailey added.

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“The problem is Newcastle have absolutely no desire to sell him, so while Hall remains the dream option, they’re continuing to assess alternatives.”

The attackers on Manchester United’s radar

Further forward, Bailey has named two options to strengthen Man Utd’s attack, while he has an update on Marcus Rashford’s future.

“Two names I’d keep an eye on are Ismaila Sarr and Iliman Ndiaye,” Bailey continued.

“United see both Senegal internationals as excellent fits. Sarr was particularly impressive at the World Cup and showed again how effective he can be when used through the middle as well as out wide.”

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On Marcus Rashford, he said: “Marcus Rashford’s future is still one of the biggest issues. He’s one of the highest-paid players in Europe and until that’s resolved it impacts what United can do.

“Barcelona remain very interested, but United are becoming increasingly frustrated because they don’t want to see another loan deal, which is what Barca have always preferred.

“The reality, though, is it could still end up going that way.

“Barcelona are reshaping their attack after signing Anthony Gordon, while Robert Lewandowski has gone, Ferran Torres looks likely to leave and there’s still uncertainty surrounding Raphinha. So Rashford remains very much on their radar.”