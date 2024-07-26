Man Utd ‘convinced’ they can bypass £84m release clause for alternative to ‘increasingly agitated’ De Ligt

Man Utd are increasingly confident that they can secure a deal for Benfica centre-back Antonio Silva this summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils have already signed Leny Yoro from Lille as they look to improve Erik ten Hag’s defence ahead of the new season with Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee also arriving.

Man Utd are still looking for at least another centre-back signing this summer after having two bids for Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite knocked back over the last month.

Their pursuit of Branthwaite seems all but over for now with Everton demanding their full asking price of around £70m and Man Utd are unwilling to spend that much on the England international.

Netherlands international Matthijs De Ligt currently seems the most likely next centre-back signing with the Bayern Munich defender agreeing personal terms ahead of a potential move.

However, an agreement between the two clubs is proving a little trickier with the Bavarians turning down a £29m bid recently from the Premier League as they hold out for €50m (£42m), which transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists Man Utd “will never agree to pay”.

And HITC insist that De Ligt is ‘growing increasingly agitated’ at a lack of movement over the deal as ‘the deal has not progressed as expected’.

The report adds:

‘Erik ten Hag wanted De Ligt on board before United depart for their tour this week, but with both clubs still locked in talks that is now unlikely. ‘However, Ten Hag has spoken at length with his former Ajax star and reassured him of his role at Old Trafford. ‘HITC has been told by sources that De Ligt has made it abundantly clear to the hierarchy at Bayern Munich that he wants to move to Old Trafford. ‘He feels that their asking price is too high and that the club previously promised him that they would accept a smaller fee.’

And now Man Utd could turn their attention to a possible deal for Benfica defender Silva with reports in Portugal insisting they have reignited their long-standing interest in the centre-back.

The Red Devils are now ‘convinced’ that they can bypass the €100m (£84m) release clause in his deal at Benfica and secure a ‘much more affordable price’.

Romano has brought an update on reports that Man Utd could be considering a swap deal for Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries with Aaron Wan-Bissaka going in the other direction.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Romano said: “They’re considering several players for that position. So it’s true that some intermediaries started discussing this idea between Wan-Bissaka and Dumfries. It is not something very easy. So at the moment, it is not something advanced.

“But some intermediaries are trying to bring it to the table of both clubs and see what’s going to happen. But again, it’s not that easy.

“Both players are out of contract next year, so this is why this idea started. Let’s see what’s going to happen between the clubs. Again, not something close or imminent.”

