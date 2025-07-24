Man Utd have ‘cooled’ their interest in signing Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez this summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils’ summer transfer business is well underway with INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe providing Ruben Amorim with the funds to improve his squad, although they are struggling to offload some of their excess players.

Matheus Cunha has arrived at Man Utd from Wolves in a £62.5m deal, while Paraguayan youngster Diego Leon has also joined from Cerro Porteno.

Bryan Mbeumo was confirmed as their third signing earlier this week after weeks of negotiations came to an end when he completed a £71m transfer from Brentford.

As well as the attack, there have been rumours linking Man Utd with new goalkeepers, including Aston Villa stopper Martinez.

That is because of the poor form of Andre Onana last season with some fans hoping that he will be sold in the summer and replaced by a different goalkeeper.

Reports earlier this week claimed that Man Utd had made a ‘shock bid’ for Martinez and a loan proposal ‘put to Villa officials but was met with incredulity and rebuffed immediately’.

And now Argentinian publication Clarin has revealed that Man Utd have ‘cooled’ their interest in Martinez ‘and an exotic destination appears’ on the horizon.

Man Utd ‘doesn’t want to pay the 50 million release clause’ and ‘the possibility of the goalkeeper leaving the Premier League and deciding to accept a tempting offer he received from Saudi Arabia is beginning to be floated’.

Legendary Man Utd goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar thinks Onana is being harshly treated by some fans and that there are bigger problems at Old Trafford.

Van der Sar told talkSPORT in June: “I’ve known him already for a long time. He spent four or five years at Ajax. I trained with him and saw him coming.

“He has great strengths. He’s athletic. He has good reaction saves. Good with his feet and everything. I’m sure he’s going to get over it.

“Sometimes it’s not easy. Sometimes your performances or the pressure there is. But I’ve seen him play for Ajax, for Inter, Champions League finals. I’m sure he’s going to be fine for next season.

“I think there are more areas where United should see if you can have a better player, a different player. But I don’t think the goalkeeping situation needs to be addressed now.”

When asked if it is unfair to blame Onana, Van der Sar added: “If you make a mistake or drop one through your legs or it’s a wrong ball that you put out from the back, then you can blame the goalkeeper.

“He’s not been consistent in his performances this year.

“But with the qualities that he has, he should be able to play for Man United for next season.”