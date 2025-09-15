One of the biggest mistakes you can make in life is to think anything will last forever. The good times will end, as will the bad times. Comfort yourself with the knowledge that one day Farage, Musk, Trump and all their acolytes of dystopia will be dead.

Various people, often politically motivated, will try and convince you otherwise for their various reasons, but they’re lying. Even though it sometimes feels how it is right now will last forever, it won’t. Life is a long song. Change is intrinsic to existence. It’s virtually the only thing you can be sure of. When things are bad, better days are ahead, when things are good, enjoy it while you can because darker days are coming.

So bear that in mind when you’re watching football. Even Manchester United fans. Your team won’t always be such a weak mess. It’s just a phase. Everything is just a phase.

Right bow, the next phase beyond this one is a bit elusive. Any hope the latest manager will bring about even a modicum of a renaissance shows no hint of happening. They are the poorest team in the league. It’s like there’s a curse on the club. They were beaten by a City team that was only stirring from its slumbers, like United weren’t even there. It was a nothing of a performance. There, but somehow absent. And no one cared at all. In fact, they gave a good impression of not giving a damn.

Clearly having a clueless airhead in the boardroom who doesn’t know sh*t from sugar but is deluded into thinking he does – despite proof to the contrary – does not help. And these players might not be elite but they must be better than this to even be professionals. And the manager, while seemingly helpless, can’t be so very bad. No, it’s more existential than that. It’s like a corrupting gas that all who breathe are brought low by. Every player, every signing, every manager.

Whatever style is tried. by whatever players, the result is the same. The game more broadly is passing United by. Out of Europe, scrabbling around trying to get a win.

They are the Brutus 28″ flares in the era of skinny jeans. The team just plays on without structure, inspiration or skill, oblivious or unconcerned with greater football philosophies. Confused, ineffectual and downright ugly, looking like an old man who still thinks computers are modern which run on Windows 95.

Signs of this confusion were on display in the Manchester derby again. They have got worse under Amorim. The stats prove it. They had the whole team in the defensive third for the first goal but they might as well have not bothered, Bruno Fernandes just watching Phil Foden have a free header. His favourite system, such as it is, can’t be said to be especially complicated or hard to learn but it still just looks like a total mess. I don’t believe they understand it. They’re all over the place, as though they are strangers. They’re absolutely stealing a highly waged living by playing like this.

It may be down to players’ inability to adapt to the system, or has he failed to tell them how to play it? That seems unlikely because what else has he got to do with his time? Results suggest the players have no idea what to do and are far too stupid or unwilling to learn. What else could it be? They are making a fool out of him. Why stick with something that manifestly doesn’t work? Then again, there’s no evidence they’d be any better in any other style. They look weak and disorganised, whatever players start.

After there was the usual pathetic, simpering, sorrowful, in-the-headmasters-office-style Bruno Fernandes interview after yet another hapless loss confirming the weak. spineless nature of the whole club. That someone so lacking in spirit or resilience is the captain, speaks volumes. Fancy giving such wet flannel an inspirational role, let alone an organisational one when their organisation is repeatedly poor.

He actually said we need to score more goals and concede less! Duh! Everything he always says they must do, they never do. And I don’t believe any of them care anymore. In his post-game interview he referred to United as a big club. That’s part of the problem. There’s a cognitive dissonance between their position and reputation.

Eight wins from 31 games and a 25% win ratio is some shade of terrible for any side. 31 points from 31 games. Bottom of the 17 sides in the league since his arrival.

Whatever the nature of the club actually is, it all must be forced to change. Until it does they’ll be stuck in purgatory as one of the worst, most unattractive teams in the league and the only way it can change is to be relegated, jettison the idiotic, clueless and hated Worzel Gummidge and the undead greedy be-wigged Glazer family. Clear the decks of every leech and undeserving player.

Just hanging on, endlessly wasting fortunes, is getting nowhere. Embrace failure, accept you’re no good and start again with low-profile players and a low-profile manager. It won’t happen of course. They club is too self-regarding and cowardly. So while it’s just a phase, it’s set to be a long one.

The Premier League table since Ruben Amorim was appointed: