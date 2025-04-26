A football finance expert has revealed the potential “price tag” of Manchester United failing to win the Europa League this season.

The Red Devils are experiencing a disastrous season as they have spent most of this campaign at the wrong end of the Premier League table.

INEOS’ decision to keep Erik ten Hag was proved a mistake and Ruben Amorim has struggled to implement his preferred 3-4-3 formation at Old Trafford.

Man Utd are at risk of finishing 17th in the Premier League this season, while they also failed in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

Their run in the Europa League has been a saving grace for Man Utd, who face Spanish outfit Athletic Bilbao in the semi-final stage of the competition. If they progress, the Red Devils will face Tottenham Hotspur or Bodo-Glimt in the final.

Should United win the Europa League, they would earn a spot in next season’s Champions League, but finance expert Rob Wilson has put a “price tag” on potentiall failure.

“You can put a price tag of £100m on Manchester United’s Europa League run,” Wilson said.

“It’s quite similar to the playoff final and the 100m game. It is literally a boom or bust for them.

“If they win, they put themselves into the frame for that £100m on the line if they win the tournament.

“That £100m is made up of the fact that they would not be in Europe if they fail to win. So that’s no prize money because it’s the Champions League or nothing.”

Wilson also explained that the Red Devils would forfeit at least £60m in prize money if they miss out on Europe, while they face losing roughly £10m via matchday revenue.

He added: “So it’s at least £60m lost prize money, probably up to about 10m of lost matchday revenue because of the extra games they won’t therefore be playing.

“Then there are a number of clauses in the commercial deals and sponsorships that mean that some of those values reduce. So I think we comfortably get to £100m in value.”

Amorim has already commented on what he expects from Athletic Bilbao ahead of next Thursday’s first leg.

“I played against them in the pre-season with Sporting. So, I know a little bit,” Amorim said.

“Of course, it’s a different moment. We know that they are really technical. They have two wingers, really good.

“But we’ll have time to assess all the characteristics of the opponent. And we need to focus a lot on what we need to do until that game.”