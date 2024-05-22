A fellow pundit has hit out at Jamie Carragher over his “crazy and disrespectful” criticism of Manchester United and Brazil midfielder Casemiro.

The Red Devils paid a fee of around £60m to sign Casemiro from Real Madrid during the 2022 summer window. This transfer came about after the Premier League giants missed out on FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

Man Utd were mocked at the time for spending such a significant fee to sign the 32-year-old. He did enjoy a strong debut season at Old Trafford, but his doubters have since been proven right.

“Go to the MLS or Saudi…”

It appears that Casemiro enjoyed last summer a little too much as he has been a shadow of his best self this season and his poor performances have fuelled speculation linking him with a move elsewhere.

With Man Utd enduring an injury crisis in defence, Casemiro has been used as a makeshift centre-back in recent weeks and was left badly exposed in the 4-0 loss against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Speaking following this game, Carragher said Casemiro is finished at the top level and should sign for a club in the MLS or Saudi Pro League this summer.

Ex-Man Utd forward Louis Saha thinks Casemiro has “been disrespected” this season as he has been “dragged into a trap”.

“Yes I do believe he’s been disrespected,” Saha said.

“When it comes to Manchester United, you could criticise many of the players and believe from last year, Casemiro has been dragged into a bit of a trap.

“He scored a lot of goals last season and people probably expected him to do the same this season, but that’s never been his game.”

In response to Carragher’s comments, Saha said the Liverpool legend’s criticism was “crazy” and “very harsh”.

“The criticism has been severe and harsh and then you hear Jamie Carragher almost inviting Casemiro to move to Saudi Arabia or the MLS. That’s crazy,” Saha added.

“I think it was disrespectful because nobody should advise someone in that way. I know it’s his job, but I don’t believe Jamie should have said that because Casemiro wants to do good and because of everything he’s achieved in the game, he faces more scrutiny than others and people try and bring him down as quick as they possibly can. That’s not fair.

“Everybody’s going to make mistakes and have bad games, but that doesn’t mean that every little thing needs to be scrutinised. I think the criticism has been very harsh.”

