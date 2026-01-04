Romano says Man Utd are ‘crazy’ about Bundesliga star as INEOS are told price to sign ‘new Adriano’

Man Utd are “following” RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande closely as they are “really interested” in the Ivorian, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils spent over £200m on new signings in the summer transfer window as INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe looked to back Ruben Amorim.

Since then, Man Utd have shown similar inconsistency in results with just eight wins from 19 Premier League matches this season.

Thanks to four points separating sixth and 14th position in the league, Man Utd are somehow sixth and just three points off fourth-placed Liverpool ahead the Red Devils’ clash against Leeds on Sunday.

However, the Red Devils could do with improvements in a number of positions over the January transfer window with Romano insisting that RB Leipzig’s Diomande is on their list of targets.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Leipzig don’t want to sell the player in January. Leipzig will do their best to keep the player in January. So eventually it could be a move for the summer, or in order to make it happen in January, they need to convince Leipzig. And it’s never easy with Red Bull Group.

“Many clubs are following him. Man Utd are following Diomande, are really interested in Diomande for the future. Tottenham are doing the same. PSG are also following Diomande. And I’m told that more Premier League clubs are also tracking the situation.

“Similar to Smit, it’s going to take a big amount of money. I don’t think €60m or €70m is going to be enough to convince Leipzig. The pricing is going to be higher. But for sure, Diomande and Smit, two names that are already now driving clubs crazy for the summer transfer window.”

Diario AS journalist Eduardo Burgos has revealed that Man Utd also have an interest in Vasco da Gama forward Rayan, who has been likened to Brazil legend Adriano.

Burgos wrote on X: ‘AC Milan, Manchester United and several Saudi Arabian clubs are monitoring Rayan’s situation. Vasco da Gama refers to its buyout clause, valued at 80M€. A move now seems more than complicated. It is expected to progress by summer.’

Despite links to numerous players, Man Utd boss Amorim revealed to a press conference on Friday that he wasn’t confident of any new signings in January.

Amorim said: “The transfer window is not going to change.We have no conversations at this moment to have any change in the squad.

“There’s a process, there’s an idea that is going to continue.

“We are near the places of the Champions League, but we are also near like eight teams behind us. So let’s focus on the next game, just that. Our focus is to win the next game.”