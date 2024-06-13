According to reports, Manchester United have submitted a substantial opening bid for Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who is also being linked with Arsenal.

Toney was lauded last season as he scored 20 goals in his 33 Premier League appearances for Brentford.

His career was put on hold at the end of the 2023/24 campaign as he was given a nine-month ban for breaching betting rules.

The 28-year-old struggled since returning at the start of this year as he only scored four goals in his 17 Premier League appearances for Brentford.

Despite this, Toney has been included in Gareth Southgate’s final 26-man England squad for Euro 2024 and is expected to leave Brentford this summer.

Toney has fuelled exit speculation while on international duty, insisting he’s “ready” to secure himself a big move away from Brentford.

“I’m a Brentford player,” Toney said. “I have a year left. Going into a major tournament, that is my main focus now. But after this, I’ll be going back to Brentford and I will be a Brentford player still.

“It’s nice to be linked with other clubs. But I’ve had this in the past. Nothing is done until it’s done. Like I said, I’m a Brentford player and I’m focused on doing well for Brentford for the upcoming season. That’s the main thing.”

When about a big move, Toney continued: “Obviously, if it was to come, I would be ready. But I’ve got to remained focused and not let other things and other noise get the best of me and just focus on what I need to do for my club.”

It’s been reported this week that Man Utd are battling Arsenal in the race to sign Toney and according to reports in Spain, the Red Devils have made a ‘crazy offer’ for the striker, who is one of their ‘great desires’.

It is said that United have ‘surprised the footballing world by making Toney their priority target’. This is a baffling statement in itself as the club are known to be in the market for a new striker and the Brentford man is proven in the Premier League.

Regarding the offer, it is suggested that Man Utd have ‘presented an initial offer of close to 70 million euros (£59m) to Brentford for Toney’, who is due to be out of contract in 2025.

‘The London club has established a minimum purchase price of around 70 million euros to let its main offensive reference leave. This first offer could be rejected by Brentford due to the discrepancy in the player’s value. ‘Given the prohibitive price set by Brentford, Manchester United will have to look for other forms of negotiation to reduce the cost of acquiring Toney. ‘Both parties are expected to continue talking in search of an agreement that satisfies both parties and allows the English striker to join United.’

