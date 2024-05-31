‘Crazy offer’ from Man Utd for Everton star revealed as Old Trafford move ‘more likely’ for Real Madrid target

Man Utd are preparing a ‘crazy offer’ to sign Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils are looking to make a number of changes to Erik ten Hag’s squad next season after a generally disappointing 2023/24 campaign.

Man Utd may have unexpectedly won the FA Cup but a disastrous Premier League season saw them finish eighth, while they were knocked out of Europe before Christmas after coming bottom of their Champions League group.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe completed a deal to buy 27.7 per cent of the club from the Glazer family earlier this year and has not yet had a transfer window to enact change at Old Trafford.

One of the biggest changes he wants to make is to the recruitment department with Ratcliffe convinced that the days of big-money deals for overhyped stars are over.

A recent report claimed:

‘New co-owner Ratcliffe wants the new manager to agree to a recruitment model based on bringing in five new players under the age of 25 this summer to build a fitter, stronger and faster team.’

And one of their top targets in the summer transfer window appears to be Everton centre-back Branthwaite with the Toffees boasting the fourth-best defence in the Premier League, despite finishing 15th.

Reports in Spain claim that Man Utd are set to make a ‘crazy offer’ for Branthwaite this summer after he ‘aroused the interest’ of the Red Devils this season.

Everton ‘are not willing to let their young star go easily’ and ‘will not let him leave without an offer that adequately reflects his potential and market value’.

The Merseysiders’ ‘firm stance suggests they are looking to maximize the financial return from any sale, which is crucial given their current financial situation’ and Man Utd ‘will have to act quickly if they are to add Branthwaite to their squad before other clubs also show interest’.

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365…

👉 Man Utd must avoid Ten Hag replacements who are ‘straight turd’ and ‘explosive diarrhoea’ in comparison

👉 Maresca or Slot next? Man Utd and Liverpool feature in 10 manager downgrades

👉 Five Man Utd signings that follow Sir Jim Ratcliffe ‘rules’ to return to Champions League

Another defensive target is Benfica centre-back Antonio Silva with reports in Portugal claiming today that it’s ‘more likely’ that Man Utd who will ‘take a step ahead’ over Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain.

It has been suggested before that Benfica are looking to get his release clause of €100m if they choose to sell him in the summer with his stock continuing to rise around Europe.

Man Utd are looking to bring in a new defender to partner Lisandro Martinez with Raphael Varane set to leave the club on a free transfer, while Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof are regularly linked with moves away from Old Trafford.