According to reports, Jadon Sancho is set ‘to leave’ Manchester United this summer after his loan spell in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund.

Sancho had a spell away from Man Utd at the end of the 2023/24 campaign as he returned to his former club Borussia Dortmund on loan.

Sancho ‘to leave’ Man Utd…

The Englishman struggled to live up to expectations at Old Trafford following his £73m move from Dortmund and fell down the pecking order after clashing with Erik ten Hag last September.

Sancho seemed to struggle with the pressure that comes with competing for Man Utd, but he has been back playing with a smile on his face in recent months.

The winger played a vital role as Dortmund reached the Champions League final and the German outfit are keen to sign him either on loan or permanently this summer.

Ten Hag is the main reason why Sancho was sent out on loan. It has been suggested that the Dutchman’s exit could boost the 24-year-old’s chances of returning to Man Utd and co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe reportedly has two managerial alternatives in mind.

Despite this, Sancho is ‘to leave regardless of who is manager’ at Man Utd and the “same is true for Mason Greenwood”.

“Regardless of who will be manager, Man United will try to find a solution for Sancho. They want to sell Sancho and make some money from his departure, and the same is true for Mason Greenwood,” Romano said in his Daily Briefing column.

“United want both players to leave, and for now the plan is to enter into concrete conversations over Sancho to find a solution. When they discussed this internally, they indicated that £40m is the fee expected for Sancho if he is to leave the club.

“Borussia Dortmund are obviously interested in keeping Sancho after signing him on loan in January. He’s one of their priority targets but £40m could be too expensive, so let’s see what they decide to do with Sancho, but for sure the interest is still there and the player is still keen on Borussia Dortmund.

“Still, Man United also feel that there could be some possibilities with other important clubs around Europe, so that’s why they are open to the market, and open to selling Sancho for around £40m, so keep a close eye on this one in the next days and I will keep you posted, but we don’t expect to see Sancho in a Man United shirt next season unless something crazy happens.”

