Manchester United need to regain respect; they must forget about Ruud van Nistelrooy, Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter. It’s time to dream big and here’s what they should do: approach David Beckham and ask him to speak to his close friend Zinedine Zidane.

While we’re in such ambitious, star-studded realms, Beckham should be brought in as a brand ambassador or commercial director as well as being a sounding board for his former Real Madrid teammate, who happens to have coached the Spanish giants to three Champions League titles.

United are an ailing giant and must be creative in their next appointment and the former Real Madrid superstar and World Cup winner knows how to get a tune from a fractured, rudderless group low in confidence. He is also available.

His first move? Bruno Fernandes must be replaced as captain by Lisandro Martinez. Marcus Rashford needs advice from a father figure and someone who understands the nature, and pressure of playing for the club (Beckham). Imagine peak Rashford? Zidane could bring that player back from the brink.

If Zidane is approached, he needs to treat the next transfer window as a slaughterhouse and move on at least half of that squad. The sword of Damocles that was hanging precariously over Erik ten Hag should be used to move on the dross.

Thank you to everyone who has already purchased this and for the positive feedback, it was a joy to write. If you enjoyed it please drop a quick Amazon review as that helps enormously. ⚽️❤️🙏💪

⁦@PitchPublishing⁩ #football https://t.co/nyhTtCCSRT — Andy Bollen (@nirvanadiary) September 9, 2024

Manchester United, despite their current woes, still believe they belong in the upper echelons of global football, standing alongside Real Madrid and Barcelona. If so, they need to start behaving like that. Instead of sneaking around behind the scenes sacking loyal staff, perhaps Sir Jim Radcliffe should pay off Ten Hag and bring in Zidane now.

And reports suggest it’s not entirely a pipe dream.

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365:

👉 Man Utd star ‘fed up’ with Ten Hag and ‘offers himself’ to Barcelona; Tuchel unimpressed by squad

👉 Man Utd spared bottom spot in ranking of Premier League clubs by summer 2024 transfers

👉 Premier League winners and losers: Ten Hag joins superb Saka in winners but Newcastle, Postecoglou blasted

Ten Hag, a nice guy and a decent human being, should have been sacked for signing Antony. The Brazilian cost £80m and his stats are as atrocious as his attitude; he’s scored once in over a year.

Imagine Manchester United being imaginative. They absolutely must be creative in this next appointment and Zinedine Zidane and David Beckham are the duo for the job. If the club want to eventually challenge for the title and reach the Champions League and perform in a way befitting of their great history, then they need to think big.

Those in charge need vision and creativity and should appoint Zidane and bring back the sparkle and gold dust to Old Trafford. What’s French for ‘no-brainer’? United must know that their plans for stadium upgrades and showbiz disco lights only work if the first team are winning.

Classic Derbies and Epic Rivalries is out now on Pitch Publishing