Man Utd crisis: Are ‘toxic’ e-fans and the obsessed media to blame?

Why are the media (including F365) obsessed with Manchester United? And one Liverpool fan blames the ‘toxic’ Man Utd supporters.

Why are you obsessed with Man Utd?

It’s 22:41 on the 2nd November – Football365 has 9 articles on the first half of the homepage. All 9 of them are either directly about Manchester United or mention Manchester United in their title.

Did you ever think that the reason there is so much scrutiny on United, which puts pressure on players and coaches, is because of sites and media like this?

Hated, adored, but never ignored is quite apt here. Maybe it’s time Football365 pivoted and focused on other football teams too? There’s loads of them…

Eoiny Mc

…The most scrutinized manager in the PL this season? Ten Haag

The most scrutinized captain? Fernandes

The most scrutinized keeper? Onana

The most scrutinized cb? Maguire

The most scrutinized cdm? Casimiro

The most scrutinized forward? Rashford

The most scrutinized stadium? Old Trafford

The most scrutinized club? Man Utd

The most watched team? Man Utd

The most journalistically covered club? Man Utd

You’d almost assume there was only 1 PL team, and/or nobody else was doing anything whatsoever worthy of debate or conversation? We are now approaching a stage where there are only two sets of fans: Fans who love United, and fans who love to criticize United. Not sure anybody has a #2 for any of the above either, nor would they care to mention one.

I remember a time when all the conversation was around the teams performing well at the top…Never mind, those were the United days too..

Calvino (Some serious obsessive ex syndrome vibes coming from the media and fans. Move on, there are plenty of other fish in the sea 😉 )

From Andy to Antony

Reading Andy Cole speaking on Antony.

Andy Cole.

Good grief that hits me with a clarity you may not believe.

Fast-forward a spot over 20 years from the memories I am recalling, and it’s the like of Antony I’m shouting for, Not King Cole alongside Dwight, with Teddy and Ole on the bench as alternatives!

That was quite some depth.

This is quite some decline.

Manc from SA (Really, England had forwards during the 90’s and at the turn of the century that make me gawk. Shearer, Teddy, Les, Robbie, Andy, Ian, Owen coming through. That’s just naughty man!)

And the last laugh goes to…

I’m being haunted by images of Jadon Sancho playing his PS5 and laughing his head off, while TV pundits moan about Manchester United.

Tunji, Lagos

Blaming Man Utd fans mostly

A lot of the emails seemed to be saying the manager is bad. The players are bad. The owners are bad. The stadium is bad.

But I don’t see a single email saying the truth – the fanbase is bad.

It is a collection of entitled toxic gremlins who will lay the blame everywhere except where it should be – themselves.

The manager is bad? Really? You’ve had seasoned hard-line vets like LVG and Jose. You’ve had the hand picked PREM league manager (Moyes) you’ve had the club legend. You’ve had the young modern forward thinking manager.

The players are bad? You’ve spent…actually it’s too much to count but every manager has been allowed to bring in players they wanted, at massive salaries and fees. A lot of those players were ones that at the time fans wanted to sign and celebrated their signing. Six months later those players are suddenly ‘not United standard’ rather laughably a year ago United fans were saying Maguire and Wan-Bissaka would be first choice at Liverpool before we played them. When United signed Onana I didn’t see any fans complain and most were thinking they’d signed a quality keeper.

Your stadium is bad? Alright you got me there. Glazers rightly get criticised for completely neglecting old scrapyard.

The simple truth is that you guys are impatient. You’re not willing to be a bit humble and accept a season or two of mediocrity while players and managers get used to the league and club. You’re basically like Madrid fans now, three bad games and everyone needs to be sold. So far the players have changed regularly, coaching staff and managers have changed regularly the constant is you guys. Maybe it’s time to look inward and ask yourselves “how am I contributing to this mess?”

You can’t find a single example of a successful club with a fan base which turns on its players and coach at every opportunity. Like it or not you’re at the very least part of the problem. I’d say about 60-70% of any sport is psychological and the toxic United fans make that aspect virtually impossible, which is why managers and players of different experience, tactic, age and temperament fail there. It’s not them, it’s the environment they’re dropped into.

And before anyone says ‘but Der payed MILLonz of MoNeis’ Money does not stop you from feeling anxiety, stress, depression, etc. That’s one thing you guys can actually help with by being supportive and yet you are all wilfully adding to the problem.

If you can’t support the club when times are hard you shouldn’t be celebrating its victories either.

Lee

Elite Everton? That’s lovely…

How genuinely wonderful for Peter Fitzpatrick to say this in his recent column:

‘In fact, there are few more dysfunctional and destructive clubs amongst the elite, with only Chelsea and Everton competing for that dubious honour in the Premier League.’

No, not his comments about United. Those comments weren’t wonderful, especially to United supporters. But to consider Everton “elite?” I’ve been supporting Everton since 1999/2000 and the last time I can remember us being elite in that time, was, well never. If I know my history, Everton were considered elite in the mid 80’s and had some silverware to show for it.

Yes, we’re a big club if that’s what he means. We’re also clearly dysfunctional. But elite?

I think we’d need to win something before we can be put back on that pedestal. But that was very kind of Peter to attempt to put us into that category.

TX Bill (heading down to McDonalds to get an Elite Mac) EFC

Blade brothers

Agree with everything Jim O wrote, but at least we’re not Wednesday. Or ManYoo.

Bladey Mick (Relegation with a smile)