Man Utd and Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo has seemingly waved farewell to Al-Nassr in a crptic post on social media amid links to Monterrey and Botafogo.

The Portugal international left Man Utd in controversial circumstances at the end of 2022 with Erik ten Hag allowing him to leave and join Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.

Ronaldo had two spells at Old Trafford, becoming a world-class player under Sir Alex Ferguson between 2003 and 2009 before returning in August 2021.

The second stint ended in tears, with the Portuguese superstar ripping the club and everyone associated with it a new one.

Former Man Utd and Real Madrid striker Ronaldo has scored 25 goals in 30 Saudi Pro League matches this term with Al Nassr currently fourth in the standings.

Ronaldo has scored goals wherever he has been but the Saudi outfit have only won the Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023 despite the striker’s 99 goals in 111 appearances since joining.

There have been rumours that Brazilian side Botafogo could be looking to bring Ronaldo to South America before the Club World Cup after he made a U-turn on agreeing to remain at Al-Nassr.

When asked about the club’s reported interest, Botafogo’s coach Renato Paiva told a press conference: “Christmas is only in December … But if he came, you can’t say no to a star like that.

“I don’t know anything. I’m just answering the question. But, as I said, coaches always want the best. Ronaldo, even at his age, is still a goal-scoring machine. In a team that creates chance after chance, he would be good.”

While another report over the weekend claimed that former Real Madrid team-mate Sergio Ramos – who now players for Liga MX side Monterrey – is ‘close to convincing Cristiano Ronaldo to play for Rayados’.

The report insists that ‘the biggest bombshell in the history of Liga MX is coming’ with Ronaldo wanting to play in the Club World Cup, which starts in mid-June.

And now Ronaldo has dropped a massive hint that he’s leaving Al-Nassr with the former Man Utd star claiming “the chapter is over” without giving any context.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, wrote on X: “This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Grateful to all.”

FIFA president Gianni Infantino revealed over the weekend on a show with IShowSpeed that he thinks Ronaldo could play at the Club World Cup.

He said: “Ronaldo might play for one of the teams as well at the Club World Cup. There are discussions.”

Pushed on whether Ronaldo would play at the Club World Cup, Infantino added: “Yeah, Cristiano Ronaldo might play in the Club World Cup, yeah.

“There are discussions with some clubs, so if any club is watching and is interested in hiring Ronaldo for the Club World Cup… who knows, who knows.”