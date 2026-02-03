Cristiano Ronaldo ‘in talks’ to return to Man Utd as he makes ‘financial sacrifice’ to strike agreement

Cristiano Ronaldo is speaking to Man Utd about a potential return to Old Trafford in the summer with both parties ‘progressing towards an agreement’, according to reports.

The Portugal international left Man Utd in controversial circumstances at the end of 2022 by airing out his dirty laundry in an interview with Piers Morgan, following a heated fall-out with Erik ten Hag.

Ronaldo had his contract mutually terminated as he snubbed interest from across Europe to sign for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr in a mammoth pay day.

There were rumours of Ronaldo being unhappy at Al-Nassr in the summer after finishing third in the Saudi Pro League and losing in the AFC Champions League semi-finals.

However, Ronaldo then signed a new contract until June 2027 in a deal that is worth a minimum £492m over the duration of his two-year stay at Al-Nassr.

There have been more complications in recent days too with Ronaldo frustrated that the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) are providing other clubs in Saudi Arabia with more funds than Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo has now reportedly gone on strike at Al-Nassr and was absent from their Saudi Pro League match against Al-Riyadh on Monday.

Al-Nassr have only signed 21-year-old Iraqi centre-back Hayer Abdulkareem so far this winter, while Al-Hilal have added Al-Ittihad’s Karim Benzema and other stars to their squad.

And now Spanish website Fichajes claims that Ronaldo ‘is in talks to return to Manchester United’ as he ‘wants to leave Al Nassr in the summer’.

The Portugal international has a €50m release clause at Al-Nassr, which a number of Major League Soccer sides are interested in triggering, but Ronaldo’s ‘wish is to end his glorious career at the Theatre of Dreams’.

The report adds: ‘Manchester United believe the striker’s traumatic departure a couple of seasons ago was a personal conflict focused solely on Erik ten Hag. Now that this technical phase is over, the board is keen to regain the leadership and goalscoring prowess that only a professional of his calibre can provide.

‘Talks between Cristiano Ronaldo’s representatives and Manchester United’s management are ongoing and progressing towards an agreement that prioritises sporting considerations over financial ones. To facilitate his return, the Portuguese forward is willing to make a historic financial sacrifice, accepting a drastic reduction in his current salary in the Middle East.’

Ronaldo’s ‘willingness to force a move greatly facilitates the work of the British negotiators’ and Man Utd have made a ‘decision to offer him a short but intense contract’.

It is understood that Man Utd ‘is awaiting the end of the Saudi Arabian season to finalise the paperwork and officially announce the most anticipated return in the last decade of world football’.

