Cristiano Ronaldo ‘would be loved’ back at Man Utd with Ten Hag problem eliminated

Cristiano Ronaldo would apparently be loved back at Manchester United after the exit of Erik ten Hag

Former Manchester United man Louis Saha believed that Cristiano Ronaldo “would be loved” back at the club, after Erik ten Hag was sacked, and the striker “was right” about him.

Ronaldo, after a spell at United in his youth during which he won the Ballon d’Or, returned as a legend in 2021. He bagged 27 goals in 54 games on his return, before his contract was cancelled.

It stemmed from being left on the bench by former United manager Ten Hag, who instructed Ronaldo to warm up in a game in which he wanted him to come on, but the striker instead walked down the tunnel.

Ronaldo criticised Ten Hag following his exit, stating United needed to rebuild everything, and since then, the manager has been sacked and replaced by Ruben Amorim.

Now, former Red Devils striker Saha suggests Ronaldo would be welcomed back at Old Trafford, and that he was right about Ten Hag.

“Cristiano Ronaldo would be loved back at Manchester United, he is loved and respected but I also think that he has been misunderstood,” he told BoyleSports.

“His second spell came during a period in which the transition was too big and the manager had a dilemma in trying to show that he is strong by leaving him out.

“The manager wanted to show his character, to show that he’s a strong guy and I think that was where the clash started. If you look at his stats then you can’t argue with his goals during his first season back at the club.

“Cristiano Ronaldo at the time had strong words in regards to the management and the board, but after two years you can see that he was right.”

After two spells at the club, it is unlikely that Ronaldo would be welcomed back, especially after the manner of his exit last time.

Though he was still a good asset when last he played there, the Portuguese is almost 40, and has been playing in Saudi Arabia for the past two years.

