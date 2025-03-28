Cristiano Ronaldo tells star to move to Man Utd ahead of ‘blockbuster transfer window’

Former Man Utd striker Cristiano Ronaldo has told Sporting CP winger Francisco Trincao to move to Old Trafford in the summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils have been having a terrible season with Ruben Amorim’s side currently sitting 13th in the Premier League table after beating Leicester City 3-0 before the international break.

Man Utd sacked Erik ten Hag at the end of October to bring in Amorim from Sporting CP in an effort to turn around the club’s fortunes as quickly as possible.

It hasn’t happened yet as the Red Devils head coach has struggled to get the Man Utd squad to adapt to his style of play, philosophy and tactics.

Amorim will be hoping that Man Utd can support him in the upcoming transfer market as he looks to bring some players in to suit his system.

And where better to look than at Sporting, where Amorim’s tactics paid off as he brought loads of success to the Portuguese club, with Trincao understood to be a top target at Old Trafford.

Trincao has eight goals and 11 assists in 26 Portuguese top-flight matches and a report on Wednesday claimed that Man Utd are ‘willing to offer’ around £33m to sign the 25-year-old in the summer.

But another report earlier on Friday claimed that Sporting are ‘determined not to let Trincao go’ and Man Utd could end up having to pay as much as £70m to get him out of the Portuguese club.

An exclusive in United In Focus reveals their chances of signing the winger have been boosted with the report claiming that Man Utd ‘are set for a blockbuster summer transfer window’ and Ronaldo has ‘told’ international team-mate Trincao to ‘make Old Trafford move’.

The report adds:

‘United in Focus understands, after speaking with transfer expert Graeme Bailey, that Francisco Trincao has been advised to move to United this summer. ‘It is now clear that Trincao has been told that a move to Manchester United is right for him. ‘We understand that Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot have both not been shy about proclaiming the virtues of a move to Old Trafford to their international team-mate, but we can also reveal that Cristiano Ronaldo has recommended the move to the former Barcelona starlet.’

Ronaldo scored 118 goals in 292 appearances during his first spell at Old Trafford and former Red Devils striker Louis Saha insists it was a “privilege” to witness the Portugal international and Wayne Rooney blossom into world-class players.

Saha told Genting Casino: “I had the privilege to see those two characters, already big characters, coming to the side and felt completely obsessed about their football. It was a joy to see. I really felt like I was able to learn from them.

“I felt like they learned from me, I say that with humility, I really enjoyed seeing their trajectory after, because it shows how much you can grow as players, and as people as well.

“With the responsibility that those two had on their shoulders, it was immense because those guys were and they became, at 19, adults representing their country at the highest level.

“Big, big stars when they were 20. It’s enormous. Straight away I could see that because I could see those players week in, week every day on the training field, even if they had bad days. The type of dedication that they have for their sport, it’s amazing.”