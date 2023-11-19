Crystal Palace chairman reacts to reports of Man Utd move for sporting director Freedman

Crystal Palace co-owner and chairman Steve Parish has dismissed speculation that his sporting director Dougie Freedman could leave for Manchester United.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s investment in the club is edging nearer with the British billionaire about to buy 25 per cent of the club from the Glazer family as he looks to eventually take full control of the club.

In the short term, Ratcliffe wants to overhaul the footballing department and hiring a sporting director is one of his big priorities with chief executive Richard Arnold set to step down from his role.

Jean-Claude Blanc, a leading figure at Ineos Sport, is set to take Arnold’s job, while there have been claims in the last week that Crystal Palace’s Freedman is on the shortlist to move to Man Utd as their new sporting director.

There have been links to Tottenham man Paul Mitchell, and ex-Liverpool duo Michael Edwards and Julian Ward as Ratcliffe looks to get the club on a better footing.

But Parish insists there haven’t “been any conversations” to his knowledge between Man Utd and Freedman over a possible move to Old Trafford.

READ MORE: Ferguson the fraud? Gabriel > Saliba? Picking all 20 Premier League clubs’ most over-rated player

“The fact he’s being linked with clubs like that show he’s doing the right thing,” Parish said on The Rest is Football podcast when asked about the reports.

“You would have to get into the minds of those people [United decision makers] wouldn’t you? I certainly don’t think there’s been any conversations. It’s flattering for the club.

“You guys live in the world where 50% of the stories in the media are true. 50% are not. We just don’t know which ones yet.

“[He’s been] really important. He’s a brilliant guy. He was the second manager I had at the club. He was instrumental in us getting promoted.

“He’s been instrumental, he saved the club [as a player] when we were about to get relegated from the Championship with a last-minute goal at Stockport. He got us promoted while playing for Wolves.

“He’s got a real affinity to the club and works really hard. We have signed some really good players and most importantly – the transfer window which is probably the hardest part of the job – it’s fun being involved in it with him.”

Former Man Utd defender Rio Ferdinand is not convinced that Freedman would be the right man for the job at Old Trafford.

Reacting to reports linking the Crystal Palace sporting director to Man Utd, Ferdinand said on his Vibe with Five YouTube channel: “His name has come out of left field. No disrespect, but I don’t remember anyone saying ‘wow, look at what Palace are doing’. Paul Mitchell, I get it, he has a history of doing good things and the same with Michael Edwards, Julian Ward at Liverpool.

“They have a body of successful work that is recognised, so has Dan Ashworth with England and then Brighton and now at Newcastle. You can understand that but nobody says that about Palace. (Michael) Olise, (Eberechi) Eze and (Marc) Guehi are three players you look at that have been good signings but for everyone one of those, there are others that haven’t worked.

“They don’t have a reputation that makes you understand why United would go for him. Dan Ashworth has been in these roles before but John Murtough has worked in positions that aren’t based around football. He was helping out behind-the-scenes but not in football things.”