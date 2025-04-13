Man Utd: Crystal Palace ‘plot sensational swoop’ for Rashford as Amorim looks to raise £208m

Crystal Palace are keen on signing Man Utd and England forward Marcus Rashford in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils are struggling to score goals this season with only five Premier League sides scoring fewer goals than Man Utd this season.

Man Utd are currently 13th in the Premier League table and allowed one of their most lethal attackers in Rashford leave the club in the January transfer window.

Rashford completed a loan move late in the window to Premier League rivals Aston Villa with the Villans reportedly having a chance to complete a summer move for £40m.

The move has done Rashford the world of good with the England international looking refreshed after two years of poor performances under Erik ten Hag at Man Utd.

Rashford has now contributed three goals and three assists in 14 appearances in all competitions for Aston Villa, who are still in the Champions League.

It seems likely that Villa will look at a potential permanent deal in the summer but now The Sun are reporting that Crystal Palace ‘are plotting a sensational swoop’ for Rashford.

A source told the British newspaper that ‘Palace are closely monitoring the situation and are interested in talking to the player in the summer.’

The source said: “Palace are keeping a very close eye on Rashford and what happens with Villa and United.

“There is a good buzz around the club at the moment and someone like Marcus is exactly the kind of player they would love to attract.

“They know they would have to keep onto their better players to try and persuade Marcus to move to South London.”

Rashford is one of a number of players linked with a summer move away from Old Trafford and now Spanish publication Fichajes insists that Amorim ‘wants to lead a squad clean-up never before seen’ at Man Utd.

The Red Devils are looking to ‘raise a sum close to 240 million euros (£208m)’ to provide Amorim ‘the necessary resources to rebuild the squad to his liking’.

Fichajes add: