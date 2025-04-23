‘Explosive’ star ‘loves’ Man Utd over Arsenal, Aston Villa as Red Devils ignore transfer ‘anomaly’

Matheus Cunha has been linked with a move to Man Utd.

Wolves forward Matheus Cunha ‘loves’ Man Utd as the Red Devils look to beat four Premier League rivals to his signature, according to reports.

The Red Devils are looking to improve their attack in the summer transfer window following an awful season in the Premier League.

Man Utd are currently 14th in the Premier League after losing their 15th match of the season at home to Wolves on Sunday.

Only five Premier League sides have scored fewer goals than the Red Devils this season and Ruben Amorim is looking to improve his strikeforce.

Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee aren’t doing the business with just six goals between them this season and now reports earlier this week claimed Man Utd are now leading the race for Cunha at Wolves.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein has revealed that the Brazilian “favours” a transfer to Man Utd over other options after Fabrizio Romano revealed personal terms are being discussed.

Ornstein said on the Sky Sports Back Pages podcast: “Manchester United have clearly done a lot of work on him. The clause makes it clean, they know exactly what they’ve got to do.

“I suppose it becomes active when the transfer window opens, so in the meantime, I’m sure they’ll look to try and agree personal terms and make sure he wants to come.

“The indications are that he does, and that he favours a move to Manchester United.”

And ‘one source has told Sky Sports News the 25-year-old “loves United”‘ with Sky Sports reporter Melissa Reddy also giving an update on Cunha’s potential move to Man Utd.

Reddy wrote on Sky Sports: ‘Cunha has given Manchester United positive indications that he is interested in joining them from Wolves.

‘As underlined by Sky Sports News last week, the 25-year-old ranks high among United’s targets to fortify Ruben Amorim’s attack.

‘Cunha’s explosiveness as a No 10 in the same system Amorim uses, aligned with his ability to operate anywhere across the forward line, makes him very attractive to a side desperate for goals, creativity and dynamism in ball progression.

‘He has been filed as a player who could instantly improve United, and his experience in different leagues and countries – Brazil, Switzerland, Germany, Spain and England – points to having the strength of character to adapt and thrive in contrasting conditions.

‘Cunha’s loss of emotional control, which has led to suspensions, has been viewed as an anomaly rather than the norm during his career. There is a view he can learn to channel that fiery side to further improve his game.

‘Cunha is one of a number of attacking options United are considering this summer, with Victor Osimhen and Liam Delap also among those featuring in their thinking.’