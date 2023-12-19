‘Petulant’ Man Utd man Dalot told he deserved red card for ‘pathetic’ behaviour ‘as bad as two-footing’

Former Man Utd goalkeeper Ben Foster thinks Diogo Dalot deserved to be sent off for his “petulance” against Liverpool on Sunday.

The Portugal international was dismissed in the final minutes of stoppage time at the end of the second half as Man Utd held Liverpool to a 0-0 draw.

Dalot was shown two yellow cards, one after the other for dissent following his reaction to a throw-in being given the wrong way.

Some supporters thought it was harsh, especially so close to the end of the match, but Foster thinks the Man Utd defender got what he deserved for his “petulance”.

Foster told the United Stand: “I do think it is a red card. If I was a referee, I’m sending him off for that.

“Honestly, I promise you. He’s just had a yellow card right, to then do that again, it’s pathetic.

“You have to have emotional intelligence at that moment. It’s petulance, just as bad as two-footing sometimes, it’s going to get you booked, it’s going to get you a second booking, so don’t do it.

“If you know what the laws are and the parameters of the game, you are exposing yourself to getting sent off, and that’s what he did. If the referee starts doing that the lads will stop doing all this stupid arm-waving.”

When asked if the decision to send off Dalot was harsh, former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher told Sky Sports: “The throw is not clearly given the wrong way. It is a United throw when you look at it again but when I first saw it I wasn’t convinced.

“You can’t act like Dalot did. It doesn’t look good and isn’t a good image to be portraying around the world.

“Whether you like it or not, that is the remit referees have been given this season. That is why there is such a high number of yellow cards for this type of offence.”

Earlier in the match Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez was yellow carded for a challenge on Jonny Evans before sarcastically clapping the assistant referee for getting him booked.

On whether that should have also been two yellows, Gallagher added: “It’s so so difficult because this is not an exact science.

“On the one hand, you say to me I don’t want two yellow cards for Dalot, but two minutes later you say you want a yellow for Salah and three for Nunez.

“I have nowhere to go. Whichever way I jump, you will say I’m wrong.

“In the current climate the referee has no choice. I get that United fans will call for Nunez to be sent off but the referee didn’t choose to do it.”