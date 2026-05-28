Man Utd have set their sights on their second Brazilian in a week after closing in on a deal to sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson, according to reports.

The Red Devils are making huge progress towards a deal to sign Ederson with the Atalanta star agreeing to move to Man Utd, who are closing in on deal with the Serie A giants.

Giving the latest update, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano on his YouTube channel: “Yeah, they are getting really, really closer now. And the first signing could be Ederson from Atalanta.

“A story we have been mentioning here on the channel for some time now, for a few weeks because Man Utd basically what they did has been to fly to Italy with the delegation to start conversations on several topics.

“Don’t forget, for example, the agents of Tonali are in Italy, and there are more things they can discuss, for example, exits for the summer transfer window.

“So, Man Utd had several meetings. We know they are always very active on the Italian market. Remember Hojlund, remember Zirkzee, remember Dorgu, and many other players.

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“Now, in this case, for Ederson. So, the agreement Manchester United Ederson is done. The player said yes to Man Utd. The contract is ready. It is a five-year deal. Ederson wants to go to United.

“As I said last week, another club, which is not Atletico Madrid, called over the recent days, but Ederson said, ‘Wait, until there is Man Utd, I am going nowhere. I wait for Utd’.

“Now, Utd are close to completing the agreement with Atalanta for €45million. Payment terms are being discussed, instalments, and all the rest, but Ederson is very, very, very close to becoming a new Manchester United player.

“What’s needed is Man Utd final approval.

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“Man Utd have been working on this deal for weeks, but it’s now Man Utd among several targets they have in midfield who have to say, okay, let’s proceed, let’s close the deal.

“They have advanced for sure verbally. Now it’s Utd to put the final touch and close this deal for Ederson.

“But for sure, he’s very close.”

And now Brazilian outlet UOL insists that Man Utd are now hot on the heels of another Brazilian with Botafogo midfielder Danilo on their list of targets.

Man Utd have made an ‘offer’ for Danilo with Botafogo receiving bids from the Red Devils, AC Milan, Atalanta and Zenit St Petersburg.

The report adds: ‘The internal assessment within the club is that the midfielder’s presence at the World Cup is likely to heat up the market and raise the bar for any potential transfer, especially given the expectation of international exposure.’

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