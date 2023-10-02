Man Utd legend Beckham reveals ongoing anguish of major career regret: ‘It killed me’

Manchester United legend David Beckham has revealed he still beats himself up about his red card against Argentina at the 1998 World Cup, admitting he cannot “forgive” himself.

Beckham was infamously dismissed in the 47th minute of the quarter-final tie in Saint-Etienne for kicking out at Diego Simeone, the Argentina midfielder. England went on to lose the match on penalties, with Beckham widely blamed for the team’s elimination.

Despite receiving abuse from an angry public, Beckham went on to reinvent himself as a national icon, captaining his country at two World Cups in 2002 and 2006.

Speaking in an upcoming Netflix documentary about his life, Beckham has opened up about the extent the incident and its fallout had on him personally – revealing he still struggles to come to terms with it today.

He says: “Now, at 48 years old, I beat myself up about it. I wasn’t eating. I wasn’t sleeping. I was a mess. I didn’t know what to do.

“It brought a lot of attention that I would never wish on anyone, let alone my parents. I can’t forgive myself for that.”

Beckham’s wife, Victoria, admitted she shares his lingering pain over the incident, adding: “He was broken. He was absolutely broken. He was in pieces. He was depressed, absolutely clinically depressed.

“It pained me so much. I still want to kill those people.”

Beckham’s sending off came after he had started the 1998 tournament as a substitute for England’s opening two games against Tunisia and Romania – despite starting all of the qualification matches – with manager Glenn Hoddle claiming the Manchester United star was lacking focus.

Beckham, who idolised Hoddle as a youngster, admitted the criticism from the manager cut deep.

“It killed me,” he said. “Especially someone questioning me as a player, he was questioning my personality, my professionalism and that’s when the questions were being asked, ‘Is he right for the tournament? Should he be in the squad?”

Gary Neville, Beckham’s Manchester United team-mate at the time, was critical of Hoddle’s handling of the situation, describing it as a “public annihilation.”

He added: “Glenn just created an absolute shitstorm publicly. I don’t think [Beckham] wanted to be there.”

Beckham was surprised by his own reaction to the abuse by fans, claiming that his father’s harsh treatment of him as a youngster had left him convinced that he could deal with intense criticism.

“It changed my life. I think I was able to handle being abused by the fans, I think I could handle it because of the way my dad had been to me.

“My dad would take me out for hours. Left foot, right foot, over and over and over again. It was always about control. Even when I was seven, eight years old he would boot the ball as high as he could and say, ‘Control it.’ ‘Not good enough, do it again.’ Over and over again.

“My mum would always be like, ‘He did well today,’ My dad would be, ‘He did all right.’

“I was more scared when he was there because I knew if I put a foot wrong he would tell me – and he would always tell me.”