David Beckham ‘will be offered’ Man Utd role if Glazers accept Sheikh Jassim’s bid

David Beckham will be offered a role at Manchester United if Sheikh Jassim’s takeover of the Premier League club is successful, according to reports.

Ineos founder Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who had attempted to buy Chelsea last year, and Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim made offers to buy Man Utd in February.

A lengthy takeover saga has followed with numerous further bids entered by both boyhood fan Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim, but no progress has been made over any potential change of ownership from the Glazer family, who announced in November they were open to selling the club.

Manchester United’s valuation on the New York Stock Exchange plummeted by more than £500million last month in the wake of reports the Glazers may not sell.

And it was recently reported that Ratcliffe, the second-richest person in the UK according to the Sunday Times Rich List, could decide to buy a minority stake in the Premier League giants instead of trying to gain full control.

A decision to sell to Sheikh Jassim or Ratcliffe still seems some way off with the Glazers keeping their cards close to their chest – but talkSPORT claim that former Man Utd star Beckham ‘will be offered an ambassadorial post at Manchester United if they are taken over by Sheikh Jassim’.

It is understood that Beckham, who also played for Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain among other clubs, is ‘one of a number of United legends that Sheikh Jassim has earmarked for potential roles if his offer to buy the club is eventually accepted’.

And Beckham gave his views on the protracted takeover saga in July with the Man Utd legend keen to see the new owner invest in the facilities as well as improvements on the pitch.

“It hasn’t been the greatest of times for Manchester United, on the field or off the field,” Beckham told The Athletic. “Seeing Erik come in is a breath of fresh air. He has had some tough decisions to make but he has done it in the most elegant way and in a way where he has got the fans on his side.

“Off the field, as a fan and ex-player, I just want it resolved. There has to be a decision [regarding the ownership]. Whoever is running your club, you want them to be passionate, be involved, make the right decisions, bring in the right players and invest in the club.

“Because the club does need investment, whether it’s the training facility, stadium, on the field… these kinds of big things need to be made and changes do need to happen, especially when you see the likes of Man City and what they’re doing.”

And in an interview over the weekend, Beckham again addressed the ownership situation on Sky Sports: “We are one of the, if not the biggest club in the world. We want stability. I think that’s the most important thing.”

The Man Utd legend added: “We all have our favourites of who we feel needs to run the club and look after the club to take it back to where it belongs.

“In our eyes, in the fans eyes, we are number one. We want to be back at the top and I believe I know the right people to do that so we’ll see!”