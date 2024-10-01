‘Worst manager in PL history’ destroys Man Utd, Ten Hag and claims £37m man is ‘having a nightmare’

A “stunned” Frank de Boer claims Man Utd were “totally outclassed” by Tottenham in their 3-0 defeat to Ange Postecoglou’s men on Sunday.

Goals from Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke gave Spurs the three points at Old Trafford on Saturday with the Red Devils losing their second consecutive Premier League home match by a 3-0 scoreline.

A defeat by the same score against arch-rivals Liverpool before the international break had put pressure on Ten Hag and now the latest home thrashing has his own players ‘discussing’ the possibility of his sacking.

It was one of the worst performances of Ten Hag’s reign and De Boer was shocked by how poor Man Utd were against Tottenham and claimed it is “impossible to count those big mistakes on the fingers of two hands”.

De Boer said on Viaplay: “Having watched them and having now analysed Manchester United, I can only say that they are in a bad state.

“United look like a team that are wobbling everywhere. They have been totally outclassed (by Tottenham) – and I am talking about being outclassed tactically, in quality, in effort and energy. Where weren’t they outclassed?

“I was looking at the players – and one after the other they made such stupid mistakes. So many players are making poor passes. I was trying to count the amount of big things that went wrong in the first 45 minutes and it was impossible to count those big mistakes on the fingers of two hands.

“I am stunned by what I saw in Manchester. It became even more clear how bad United are when I looked at the way Tottenham played from the back, how they built things up, always finding a free player, showing guts on the ball and having the right power in a fight for the ball. I found it remarkable how an opponent of United’s could play like that.]”

De Boer was sacked at Crystal Palace after just ten weeks in 2017, losing their first four Premier League matches without scoring a goal with the Dutch legend now claiming the shortest reign of any manager in the Premier League era.

And, after questioning whether Marcus Rashford would be a success under Jose Mourinho at Man Utd, the Portuguese coach hit back at De Boer.

Mourinho said: “I read some quote from the worst manager in the history of the Premier League – Frank de Boer.

“What he said was that it is not good for Marcus Rashford to have a coach like me, because the most important thing for me is to win. If Marcus was coached by Frank he would lose – because Frank lost every game.”

Dutch legend De Boer – who won four league titles as Ajax boss – picked out Zirkzee as particularly poor against Tottenham with the £37m Man Utd summer signing “absolutely shocking”.

De Boer added: “Look at Joshua Zirkzee. He was having a nightmare. He was absolutely shocking. How many times does he make the wrong choices on the pitch? Okay, he did have one shot at goal and the keeper saved it. But all in all he was champion in losing the ball.

“During the warm-up before the game, I was watching him and he was shooting on goal – but he was blasting it anywhere but on target!

“Honestly, he did not hit the target once in the warm-up. That was terrible. When you are a good striker, you don’t have to blast every ball, you have to make sure your shots are in the corner. During the game Marcus Rashford tried to shoot like that. Zirkzee never did.”