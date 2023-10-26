Man Utd to make De Gea U-turn as Man City eye ‘new De Bruyne’ who snubs Liverpool

David De Gea could return to Manchester United while Man City and Liverpool both want Jamal Musiala but he is not keen on the Reds.

DE GEA FOR DE RETURN?

Now this might be absolute bollocks but it is at least interesting bollocks, with The Sun claiming that ‘Manchester United plan an embarrassing U-turn by pleading with dumped keeper David de Gea to return on a short-term deal’. Not sure how much ‘pleading’ they will have to do as he is kicking his heels at the top of a list of players available on a free transfer.

United have been slightly caught off-guard by goalkeeper Andre Onana doing a U-turn on international duty, which would leave them without their first-choice goalkeeper for up to a month in January/February. One solution could be to ask De Gea to return on a short-term contract.

MAN CITY WANT ‘NEW DE BRUYNE’

Does Jamal Musiala want to be the ‘new De Bruyne’ at Manchester City or the ‘new Salah’ at Liverpool? Sport claim that City have identified the 20-year-old as a natural successor to the injury-prone Belgian assist machine and reports suggest that Musiala would be interested in that role.

German transfer expert Florian Plettenberg has said Musiala is viewed as a ‘Salah replacement’. Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, Plettenberg claimed Liverpool are ‘monitoring’ Musiala but a move to the Merseyside club is ‘absolutely unlikely’.

If the player does depart Bayern, though, he does not view the Reds as a potential landing spot. Instead, he believes ‘there are only two realistic options for him: Real Madrid or Manchester City’.

MAN CITY AND LIVERPOOL WANT MAATSEN

Ian Maatsen probably expected more than 83 minutes of Premier League football when he turned down the chance of another loan to stay at Chelsea this season. The 21-year-old’s only starts this season have come in the Carabao Cup.

There’s literally no point in Maatsen being at Chelsea with zero book value and not being used; he remained on the bench for the duration of the 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Saturday.

TEAMtalk claim that he will leave Chelsea in January and that Manchester City and Liverpool have both shown interest in the Dutchman. Meanwhile, Chelsea are looking at Inter Milan defender Federico Dimarco along with Manchester United, as well as keeping an eye on Boca Juniors youngster Valentin Barco.