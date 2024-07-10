Manchester United have made a breakthrough in their bid to sign top centre-back target Matthijs de Ligt while the agent of a Serie A forward has confirmed interest from the Red Devils in his client.

New sporting director Dan Ashworth is in the process of rebuilding the United squad having been brought in by Sir Jim Ratcliffe to oversee recruitment at the club.

De Ligt breakthrough

They’re closing in on the signing of Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna and Bild now claim they’re close to reaching an agreement for Netherlands star De Ligt.

Asked about his future at Bayern last month, De Ligt said: “I’ve already said this is not the time for me to think about it.

“We’re playing at the Euros now and that’s very important for me and the national team. That’s why I can’t say now what I think about this situation.

“But what I can say is that I’ve now played my second season at Bayern – I’m very happy. For now I’m focused on the Euros and then we’ll see what happens.”

The report claims United want to complete a deal for the 24-year-old as quickly as possible after Euro 2024 having told Bayern they are willing to meet their £42m asking price.

De Ligt is part of the Netherlands squad but is yet to make an appearance at the tournament having started just 16 games for Bayern last term.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

A ‘logical’ transfer

Along with Zirkzee and De Ligt, United have also been linked with a second Bologna star in Dan Ndoye, who impressed with Switzerland in Germany this summer.

Ndoye’s agent has now confirmed United’s interest, explaining why it’s “logical” for them to be keen on his client.

“It is good that United are interested in Dan,” Fahd Adamson told Blick. “It is somehow logical as well. United belong to INEOS, and Dan has already played for the other INEOS-owned clubs in Nice and Lausanne.

“He received countless messages from English clubs after the quarter-final against England. Let’s see what emerges from them.

“We must discuss Dan’s future with him and his family. We need to weigh things up well, to prevent him making the wrong career move.”