Manchester United see Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi as a “stand-out candidate” to replace Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford this summer.

Ten Hag is under significant pressure at Old Trafford after a difficult second season in charge, which sees United 16 points off league leaders Liverpool and facing an uphill battle to qualify for the Champions League.

The arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe as co-owner of the club has further ramped up the pressure, with the British billionaire overseeing major change behind the scenes to fix a broken club.

Omar Berrada has been poached from Manchester City to become United’s new CEO, while Dan Ashworth is expected to be the new sporting director having been placed on gardening leave by Newcastle, and reports suggest they will also be looking for a new manager.

Ratcliffe wanted Zinedine Zidane, but that’s out of the question for these five reasons, and now a source has told Football Insider that they see De Zerbi as the “stand-out candidate” to replace Ten Hag.

The report states that ‘club chiefs feel his front-foot, aggressive playing style far better fits the Red Devils’ ethos than that of Ten Hag, while he also has a proven track record of improving and developing players’.

The arrival of Ashworth will likely strengthen interest in De Zerbi, given he oversaw the process at Brighton which identified the Italian as Graham Potter’s replacement in 2022.

Ashworth had left the Seagulls by the time De Zerbi was appointed, but was heavily involved in the process.

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire revealed earlier this month that Ashworth, and De Zerbi should he also arrive, will have a a huge budget courtesy of the club’s £600m revenue, but most will be spent on the club’s wage bill and transfer debt.

“I think a lot depends on whether or not Manchester United qualify for the Champions League,” Maguire told Football Insider’s Sean Fisher.

“We could be left in the ironic situation of Manchester United wanting Manchester City to win the Champions League this season to boost the chances of an extra qualification spot.

“So I think there are a number of unknowns as far as Manchester United are concerned.

“They will continue to generate revenue of around £600million next year and the maximum amount you can spend on player wages, agents fees and net transfer cost is 80 percent of revenue then decreasing to 70.“

“So, and I’ve looked at the paperwork, that gives United and Ashworth a figure of £480million.

“However, Manchester United had a wage bill of £340million and they have a considerable transfer debt too.

“So, there will have to be some smart trading, the club has not spent the money well in recent years and that is what Ashworth is being brought in to do.”