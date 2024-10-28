Deal for new Man Utd boss ‘could be done soon’ as INEOS ‘hold talks’ with Man City target

Man Utd have been holding talks with Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim over the last few days as they look for Erik ten Hag’s replacement, according to reports.

Ten Hag was sacked as Man Utd boss on Monday following a disappointing start to the season, with the Red Devils confirming Ruud van Nistelrooy will take interim charge.

The team slipped to 14th in the Premier League table following their fourth league defeat of the season, by West Ham on Sunday.

Speculation had mounted over the Dutchman’s position in recent weeks and regained intensity after he remained in his position at the end of last season.

There has been much speculation about the identity of Ten Hag’s potential successor and now Football Insider claim that Man Utd have ‘held talks’ with Sporting’s Amorim – who has also been linked with Man City if Pep Guardiola leaves in the summer – and that a deal ‘could be done soon’.

The report claims:

‘Man United have spoken to Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim in the last few days about taking over from Erik ten Hag, sources have told Football Insider.’

Football Insider add:

‘The board have already begun assessing their options for potential replacements, with Amorim, 39, emerging as a top candidate for the role. ‘The Portuguese boss had been linked with the vacant positions at both West Ham and Chelsea during the summer, but ultimately made the call to remain at Sporting. ‘Now, with speculation intensifying over a move to Old Trafford, discussions have already taken place regarding the possibility of his appointment. ‘Sources say the board were keen to have Ten Hag’s replacement lined up before they make the final call, with talks taking place in the last week.’

Ten Hag was allowed a lot of say in the transfers Man Utd brought into the club and now Gary Neville has called on the club to avoid signings in January.

Neville told Sky Sports: “No-one watches United and doesn’t think the players are better than what they are showing. They are better than 14th and probably better than sixth.

“United have been in this position many times, you begin to question every player on the pitch. If a manager can come in and start to get a song out of them, you can start deciding who to keep.

“I would not change anything in the January transfer window. The new manager should be made to work with these players.”

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365:

👉 Mailbox: Ten Hag problem is gone from Manchester United but who will sack INEOS and Ratcliffe?

👉 Man Utd interim appointment ‘raising eyebrows’ after RvN ‘private clashes with Dutch players’

👉 Man Utd ‘approach’ for Erik ten Hag successor revealed as they ‘try their luck’

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher hopes Ten Hag “doesn’t use the excuse of the structure” when he breaks his silence after leaving Man Utd.

Carragher said: “It shows how special a manager Sir Alex Ferguson was. Most people felt when he moved on that Man Utd were the biggest club in the country and spent the most money, so success would continue.

“Maybe not at the same height, but they’d be competing for the biggest trophies.

“That hasn’t happened, there’s been a lot of talk about the structure behind the club. I hope Ten Hag doesn’t use the excuse of the structure, we all agree it’s not been right and that’s why INEOS have come in.

“It’s not right for the club, but not necessarily for the manager. When you have a strong structure, they’re willing to say no to the manager.

“But they’ve all said yes, no matter what the manager’s wanted. Whether he’s bought the right players or not, like Casemiro. You don’t spend £70m on someone over 30 who Real Madrid are happy to move on.

“A strong structure would say no in those instances. For far too long, all the managers they’ve had, whoever they’ve wanted to sign, they’ve often gone back to their old clubs – you had Van Gaal signing Dutch players, they can buy exactly who they want no matter who they are or what age they are.

“The structure has got to come in, we know it’s INEOS and Ratcliffe, they have to start saying no to managers and bringing in the right kind of player.

“Man Utd have more eyes on them, more media attention than any club in the country. A few bad results gets magnified, but that’s the price of the ticket.”

READ NEXT: Who will replace Erik ten Hag as Manchester United manager? The favourites are here and uninspiring