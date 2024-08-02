Man Utd deal for Amrabat ‘will not interfere’ with transfer for a France international

Man Utd could still sign Youssouf Fofana from Monaco this summer even if they bring in Sofyan Amrabat, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

The Red Devils have signed two players so far this summer with Netherlands international Joshua Zirkzee arriving from Bologna and young centre-back Leny Yoro joining from Ligue Un outfit Lille.

An injury to Yoro and Rasmus Hojlund could now ‘accelerate’ plans Man Utd have to bring in another centre-back and striker before the end of the summer transfer window.

Man Utd are also keen to bring in another defensive midfielder over the next few weeks with Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte and Fiorentina’s Amrabat understood to be their two top targets.

However, Sheth insists that Man Utd still have an interest in Monaco midfielder Fofana with a deal for Amrabat unlikely to mean the Red Devils can’t sign another midfielder this summer.

Sheth told GiveMeSport: “Youssouf Fofana is another player that they’ve [Manchester United] been looking at, but Milan are very interested in him, and Sofyan Amrabat. That situation doesn’t go away. They’re still in talks with Fiorentina over reducing the option price that they had on the initial loan deal, which was £20m.

“They don’t want to pay that much, they want to pay less. But I’m told that if that fee does come down, and United do go ahead and try and buy Sofyan Amrabat, it wouldn’t interfere with another big signing, because the fee wouldn’t be so much for them to think ‘we haven’t got any other money to be able to bring in another midfielder’, and they might be able to strengthen the squad as a whole.”

Erik ten Hag is attempting to build a squad capable of winning the Premier League title, something which no other manager has achieved in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Manchester United should sell ‘deadwood’ Antony instead of trying to ‘unlock’ him with signing

👉 Arsenal lead Man Utd in bid for free transfer as Romano confirms third summer signing ‘really close’

👉 Man Utd full-back Harry Amass and seven more pre-season kids making a push

David Moyes was the first manager to attempt it with the former Everton boss sacked just ten months into his time at Old Trafford.

And the Scot admits “not being able to make it work” at Man Utd is the one “regret” he has in his long managerial career.

Moyes said Up Front with Simon Jordan: “My time at Manchester United was a failure. If I’ve got any regrets in my career, it’s taking one of the biggest jobs in world football and not being able to make it work. When it’s my time to retire, that’ll always be my biggest regret.

“I found it really difficult when I lost the Manchester United job, there were so many stories that came out that were untrue – and I couldn’t stop them. I think the setup I went into that job with, was a setup that was successful at Everton. I was trying not to change Sir Alex Ferguson’s system.

“At the time, the values at Manchester United were brilliant. It was all about supporting the manager, they brought young players through – they were all the correct things – and I went in there thinking that it was going to suit me. The owners were saying to me that they’d been given a lot of criticism but that I was to take my time and there was no hurry. When the wheels started coming off, I felt huge pressure. I thought that a lot of the criticism I was receiving was unfair.”