Manchester United have been backed to sign Newcastle United star Lewis Hall this summer, while they could also land a new striker.

At the start of this summer’s transfer window, Man Utd have been focused on rebuilding their midfield, and it now looks like Matheus Fernandes will be their second arrival after Ederson Silva.

But the Red Devils are also looking to make signings in other positions, with a report claiming they could secure five more arrivals after Fernandes.

And a new left-back is a possibility for Man Utd this summer because Michael Carrick needs competition for Luke Shaw, who cannot be trusted to remain fit for a whole season as they juggle several competitions.

Newcastle standout Hall would perhaps be their preferred signing for this department, though a report this week claimed he and two more players are ‘unlikely’ to join Man Utd this summer.

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However, Man Utd reporter Tyrone Marshall believes a deal for Hall is possible, while they will step up their interest for a new striker if/when Joshua Zirkzee leaves.

“At the moment, the focus is on a left-back rather than a left-winger. United like Lewis Hall and a deal could be done, with the ideal aim being to find a long-term successor to Shaw,” Marshall said in a Q&A for the Manchester Evening News when asked whether a new left-back or left winger is more likely this summer.

“Patrick Dorgu is being considered more of a winger at the moment and I think that means it’s unlikely a left-winger will join.

“There is interest in Morgan Rogers and Iliman Ndiaye, but the deal would have to work financially and it isn’t a priority.

“There is a plan to add another striker, especially if Joshua Zirkzee goes, but it’s likely to be an experienced back-up rather than a big name.”

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Regarding Sandro Tonali, Marshall added: “United have backed away from a deal for Anderson, and the links with Tonali have gone cold as well. I don’t see the Italian being high on the agenda at the moment.

“Newcastle have no need to sell, having banked £69million for Anthony Gordon, and I think United would rather push for left-back Hall than go for Tonali. There is absolutely zero chance they would get both.”

Man Utd “do want an experienced back-up” for Benjamin Sesko

Regarding a new striker, departing Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski has been mooted as an option, though the 37-year-old currently looks likely to join MLS side Chicago Fire.

And Marshall has explained why a move for Lewandowski was never likely this summer.

“I can’t see this happening,” Marshall said on Man Utd signing Lewandowski.

“United do want an experienced back-up for Sesko, but someone of a lower profile than Lewandowski, who would still command huge wages and is such a big name he would probably expect to start ahead of the Slovenian.

“He’s a great player and his record last season was still good, but at 37, there is no way he fits into United’s structure or the style of play Michael Carrick wants.”

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