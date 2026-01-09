According to reports, Manchester United are ‘edging closer’ to appointing an interim replacement for Ruben Amorim, with a deal expected ‘within days’.

Man Utd are in the process of appointing a short-term replacement for Amorim, who was sacked by the Premier League giants on Monday morning.

The Red Devils had little option but to part ways with Amorim, with performances and results far from good enough over the past 14 months, while he has also lost support by reportedly claiming a lack of support and refusing to adapt his formation.

With better managers expected to be available in the summer, United are planning to appoint an interim manager until the summer before bringing in a long-term successor to Amorim.

Darren Fletcher is currently in charge, but he is likely to be replaced by either Ole Gunnar Solskjaer or Michael Carrick, who are said to be in a ‘two-way battle’ to join Man Utd.

READ: Big Weekend: Man United v Brighton, Thomas Frank, Chelsea, Gabriel Jesus, Saudi Clasico



Now, a report from journalist Fraser Fletcher for our pals at TEAMtalk claims United have a ‘timeline on a new appointment’, which could come ‘within days’.

The report claims:

‘Manchester United are poised to name a new interim manager as early as next week, sources confirm, with club legends Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick the clear frontrunners to take charge until the end of the season. ‘An announcement is expected shortly after the weekend’s fixtures, bringing clarity to a club in transition once more.’

Football Insider, meanwhile, are reporting that a ‘deal is edging closer’ as they have a ‘new frontrunner’, who is Solskjaer.

Regarding this potential appointment, Football Insider reporter Pete O’Rourke has commented on the “clear favourite”.

“Yeah, obviously, the big news of the weekend was Ruben Amorim leaving Manchester United,” O’Rourke told Football Insider.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

* Man Utd have new manager ‘at top of list’; PL boss sets ‘non-negotiable demand’ to replace Amorim

* Six reasons why Keane wants PL manager to be Man Utd’s next permanent boss after Amorim

* Man Utd: Romano reveals five ‘essential’ factors for INEOS to decide permanent Amorim replacement

“It seems now that United are going to go down the line of bringing in an interim manager to see them through until the end of the season.

“It looks like it’s a two-horse race between Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick for that role. Obviously, Solskjaer has done it before when he was interim manager before getting the job on a permanent basis.

“Carrick’s been interim manager before for a few games, he stepped in for Jose Mourinho when he left his role at Old Trafford, so two men with Man United connections.

“It does seem that Solskjaer is the front-runner at the moment, he is the clear favourite to get that job until the end of the season when they will look to bring in a new manager.

“They’re giving themselves a bit of time to make the right decision this time because they’ve got it wrong on so many other occasions in finding a new manager to turn things around.”