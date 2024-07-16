Manchester United’s attempt to restock their striking ranks has seen them set their sights on England star Ivan Toney but the club have been advised to adjust their expectations.

The Red Devils have already signed Joshua Zirkzee and have Rasmus Hojlund on their books, which leaves them fairly well-stocked when it comes to starting forwards.

There are fears that signing Toney could leave Manchester United in a situation where they are unable to keep all three players happy at the club.

Toney was among the England players to impress at Euro 2024 but did so largely as a substitute.

At this stage of his career, he is unlikely to accept a squad rotation or super-sub role with any club.

While Zirkzee and Hojlund are younger players, neither of them would be keen on a reduced role either which leaves a move for Toney making little to no sense according to Dean Jones.

Speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast, a move to Old Trafford may not be on the cards for Toney.

He feels that Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea will be better placed to offer Toney an attractive role within their squads.

Jones believes that Manchester United would need to adjust their playing style and formation to make good use of the forwards they have should Toney be added into the mix.

He also believes that the fee that Brentford are demanding will be burdensome to United at this time.

“I don’t see for the life of me why Manchester United would sign Ivan Toney when they have Rasmus Hojlund and have just signed Zirkzee. That’s there two strikers,” Jones said.

“I don’t see why this would be the case. United have definitely had interest in Ivan Toney, but at £60m that isn’t going to happen. If he’s available for £40m there’s a cluster of Premier League clubs who would go for him. I would be surprised if it’s United he ends up at because unless they’re playing 4-4-2 I can’t see how they fit in all these forwards.”

Toney remains contracted to Brentford until 2025 and is said to be willing to sign a new deal but wants a reasonable release fee added to any extension.

His performances in Germany are likely to encourage Brentford to hold out for a big fee, especially with elite Premier League clubs sniffing around.