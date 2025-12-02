Neymar deal to ‘boost’ Man Utd? Momentum builds over sensational January transfer for Brazilian

Santos superstar Neymar “could really boost” Man Utd if they could sign the Brazil international in the January transfer window, according to Louis Saha.

The Red Devils spent over £200m on new signings in the summer transfer window as INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe looked to support Ruben Amorim.

Most of that money went on improving their attack with only four Premier League sides scoring fewer goals than Man Utd last campaign.

Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko all joined and there has been some improvement but Man Utd are still a long way away from the finished article under Amorim.

Neymar, who returned to boyhood club Santos in January from Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal, has been linked with Man Utd a lot in the past and Saha reckons he could provide the Red Devils a “boost’ as a winter move for the Brazilian is mooted.

Saha told Pundit Arena: “If you asked me six months ago, I’d have loved Neymar at Manchester United. But right now, he seems fragile, or injured. Maybe he’s lost his spark.

“It’s sad, because I love Neymar. I thought a couple of years ago it’d have been a perfect move because he can still be an amazing player. He could really boost United with his inventiveness and talent.

“I think perhaps the way he has had his career guided needed to be challenged in the past. I don’t know how he can set about putting things right and rebuilding anymore. United need players who will sacrifice themselves for the team, who are in love with the club. I’m not sure Neymar is the man to offer that to United at this point in his career.”

When asked whether Man Utd should go into the transfer market again in January, Saha added: “If they find the right target, yes. If they don’t, they have to take the hit and miss out this winter. The market has not been the easiest one for many years. So they need to take their time, and not act just for the sake of it. They need real purpose in the transfer market.

“They have to be very deliberate about who they recruit. You need to find the right people, the right players. Players need to have a bit of fire to play for Manchester United.

“They need to want to play for Man United more than anything, and this is what they have really done well in the summer. They signed players who really want to play, and don’t think about themselves only.

“So there are elements of joy to see that they’re completely in line with the mission, and the challenge ahead. They’ve stopped looking at players who just see United as a stepping stone. That doesn’t work. I think if they find the right players, they can act, but they don’t need to add players just for the sake of it.”

Neymar has been linked with a transfer to England, Major League Soccer and various other places and former USMNT star Brad Friedel has suggested he could link up with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at Inter Miami.

Friedel told Goal: “If Neymar is fit, then I think it works, I really do because he’s still a huge name in certain parts of the US. The trouble is if he’s not fit and he’s injured a lot, then it becomes a negative media-driven reality. I can understand arguments on both sides for sure.

“I would assume, and these are smart guys, it would be a tiered contract based on performances and being fit. Having spent some time in Miami, before Messi came you wouldn’t have really known that Miami had a team. From the time that he came, there are pink and black shirts everywhere. If Neymar came, it would add to that.”