Man Utd ‘abandon old-fashioned gift’ with Leeds United ‘first victims’ of ‘latest cost-cutting measure’

According to reports, Manchester United chiefs have decided on their ‘latest cost-cutting measure’, with Leeds United to become the ‘first victims’.

United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been heavily criticised for his brutal decision-making since completing his takeover around 18 months ago.

The British billionaire only purchased a minority stake in Man Utd as the Glazer family remains their main stakeholders, but he has taken control of footballing matters at Old Trafford.

Ratcliffe inherited a mess and his arrival was initially met with overwhelming positivity, but he has gone from hero to villain rather quickly as he has sanctioned a major cost-cutting scheme.

While some cuts were necessary, some have been deemed too harsh as there have been mass redundancies, the scrapping of free lunches for staff and benefits to club legends, while ticket prices have increased.

READ: Rashford handed brutal ‘fresh humiliation’ as Gyokeres ‘fears the worst’ amidst Ange ‘shock’



Man Utd’s failure to qualify for Europe next season has complicated matters further as their recruitment team are working with a limited budget this summer, so it’s hardly surprising that Ratcliffe’s cost-cutting programme is still ongoing.

A report from journalist Ben Jacobs for talkSPORT has revealed Man Utd’s ‘latest cost-cutting measure’, as they have decided to ‘abandon pre-season gift giving starting with Leeds United in Stockholm’.

It is noted that ‘rival clubs’ have deemed this a ‘cost-cutting measure’ and they are ‘surprised’ that the Red Devils have taken this step, while United reckon this tradition is ‘old-fashioned, especially against familiar foes’.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd ‘begin talks’ over swap deal but Red Devils ‘are going to end up’ with Newcastle target

👉 Man Utd transfer close to ‘handshake’ as £21.5m star ‘takes drastic action’ in ‘key step’ to secure exit

👉 Man Utd: Rashford ‘gives green light’ to ‘father figure’ Mourinho as Fenerbahce ‘detonates bombshell’



‘United sources insist it’s a move away from needless ceremony and pomp, especially when facing English opponents’ and Leeds will be the ‘first victims’ on July 19 when they face off in a pre-season friendly in Stockholm.

West Ham, Bournemouth and Everton will also reportedly ‘likely be devoid of gift giving’ as part of the Premier League Summer Series fixtures, while it ‘remains to be seen whether United change their approach for Fiorentina at Old Trafford on August 9’.

These gifts usually include the ‘exchange personalised shirts, or other club merchandise, while some even create custom items specific to each friendly, including silverware’. It is said to be done as ‘a gesture of goodwill and help forge relationships between executives’.

The report has also revealed what the Red Devils are planning to do instead.