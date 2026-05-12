Marcus Rashford, who is on loan at Barcelona from Manchester United

According to reports, Marcus Rashford’s hopes of joining FC Barcelona permanently from Manchester United have been dealt another blow.

Rashford‘s future is uncertain ahead of this summer’s transfer window after spending the 2025/26 campaign on loan at Barcelona.

The England international joined Barcelona from Man Utd on loan with an option to buy for around £26m this summer, and he has 28 goal involvements in his 47 appearances across all competitions this season.

This is a sensational return considering some doubted whether Rashford would get game time while competing with Raphinha and Lamine Yalal, but he has surpassed all expectations this term.

Last time out, Rashford scored a stunning free-kick to help Barcelona beat Real Madrid in the El Clasico and clinch another La Liga title, and he insisted post-match that he wants to stay at the Nou Camp.

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Rashford told reporters: “I’m not a magician but if I was, I would stay.

“We will see. Football is unpredictable but for now, I will just enjoy it, live in the moment and reassess at the end of the season and see what is possible.”

However, it remains to be seen whether Barcelona will sign him permanently because their renowned financial troubles may prevent them from buying him for £26m.

Our colleagues at TEAMtalk are reporting that the Spanish giants have been ‘exploring an alternative’ deal to keep Rashford on loan for another season, but Man Utd are ‘not enthusiastic’ about this idea and believe someone else would pay £26m to sign the forward if he does leave.

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According to report, Rashford’s wages is another ‘obstacle’ for Barcelona. The report claims: ‘There is also now another major financial complication emerging behind the scenes.

‘TEAMtalk understands Rashford is due a 25 per cent increase on his United wages following their qualification for next season’s Champions League. That uplift would hand the forward a substantial pay rise and this creates another issue.’

But a Man Utd return for Rashford could happen…

The report also states that Rashford ‘only’ wants Barcelona and currently has no intention of returning to the Premier League, but former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown claims he could return to Old Trafford this summer.

“Barcelona want to sign Rashford permanently, of course they do,” Brown told Football Insider.

“But as things stand, he’s still a Man United player, so unless they can agree a deal that works for everybody, he will return to United at the end of the season. Then, another decision will have to be made about his future.

“If he comes back to Man United, I’m led to believe there is still room for bridges to be mended, if that’s what Rashford wants to do and if that’s what the club want to do.

“I can see him being a good fit in this Man United team, he plays in a position they’re looking to strengthen and he would be an improvement.

“I’d say at this stage you cannot rule it out, because Man United aren’t looking to sell him on the cheap, so it might be difficult for Barcelona to agree a deal.

“Then, it’s up to him and the club to work out their next steps, whether that is staying at Old Trafford or looking to move elsewhere.”

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