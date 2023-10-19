Man Utd make Greenwood return decision with CL side ‘eager to gazump’ rivals for €25m transfer

According to reports, a couple of La Liga sides are interested in signing Manchester United attacker Mason Greenwood on a permanent basis.

The 22-year-old joined Spanish outfit Getafe on loan on deadline day after it was announced that he would not continue his playing career at Man Utd.

Greenwood had been facing charges relating to attempted rape and assault but this case was discontinued by the Crown Prosecution Service in February 2023.

It was widely reported that United were initially planning to welcome Greenwood back into the fold but they performed a major U-turn after they were heavily scrutinised by some of the club’s staff members.

The attacker has been eased in by Getafe following his prolonged lay-off but he scored his first goal for the La Liga side during their 2-2 draw against Celta Vigo before the international break.

Earlier this month, it was claimed that Greenwood is ‘loving life in Spain — and wants to turn his Getafe loan move permanent’ over the next couple of transfer windows as he makes a ‘transfer decision’.

The Express are now reporting that ‘Greenwood has been told there is no way back for him at Old Trafford however well he does on loan at Getafe’.

The report adds: ‘United’s hierarchy have made it clear that envision a different path for the forward which will not include a return to Manchester.

‘United have put in place a series of steps where he’s going to be able to get career up and running elsewhere. In private discussions with Greenwood, they have stressed they hope he will be able to get his career back on track.’

A separate report from The Daily Mirror (via TEAMtalk) claims ‘United are reportedly set to land a much welcome, and somewhat unexpected, windfall after the form of Greenwood alerted another LaLiga suitor to the prospect of his permanent signing in 2024’. The report explains.

‘Greenwood’s displays for Getafe has already alerted Sevilla, with the Andalusian club eager to gazump their La Liga rivals for his signature. ‘United, for their part, are unlikely to stand in the player’s way if he indeed makes clear his wish to remain in Spain. ‘Come the summer, Greenwood – considered a £50m asset at his peak – will have just 12 months remaining on his United deal. Any sale of the player will be seen as very much a bonus and it’s believed that, if he continues to enjoy a strong season, they could bank as much as €20m – €25m (£17.3m – £21.7m) from his sale.’.

