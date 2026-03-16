Manchester United have reportedly decided on their next four ‘major’ signings, while there is an update on Michael Carrick’s future.

Interim boss Carrick has done a brilliant job since replacing Ruben Amorim, with the club legend winning seven of his nine Premier League games in charge.

At the weekend, Man Utd picked up a deserved 3-1 win against Aston Villa to cement themselves as the frontrunners to finish third, with Champions League qualification to increase their summer budget for signings.

Under INEOS, Man Utd have fared better in the transfer market in recent windows as they successfully overhauled their attack last summer.

A midfield revamp is next on the agenda for Man Utd, though The Sun are reporting that they could also strengthen at the back in the summer.

READ: Premier League winners and losers: Arsenal, Emery, West Ham, Rosenior, Man Utd, Diarra



As per their report, Man Utd are ‘targeting four major signings in the new manager’s first transfer window’, including two midfielders, a ‘left-sided option’ and potentially a centre-back to replace Harry Maguire if he joins Casemiro in departing the club upon the expiry of his contract in the summer.

And Carrick could be involved in these discussions because INEOS will surely find it hard not to appoint him permanently if Man Utd secures Champions League qualification.

A report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Man Utd are ‘considering keeping’ Carrick and they have commented on the ‘reality’ for the interim boss.

READ MORE: ‘I think there’s better options’ – Keane names two managers Man Utd should appoint ahead of Carrick



The report explains:

‘The English manager’s good work has not gone unnoticed by the Manchester United board. The club is already seriously considering keeping Michael Carrick at the helm beyond this season. ‘Despite several names appearing in the coaching market in recent weeks, the reality is that Carrick has earned the right to continue on the bench.’

Regarding signings, Man Utd legend Gary Neville has explained why he thinks his former side’s midfield is a “problem” that needs fixing this summer.

“The centre of midfield is a problem,” Neville said on his Sky Sports podcast.

“Kobbie Mainoo and Casemiro are doing a great job right now for Michael Carrick. However, every Manchester United fan in this stadium know that is going to be nowhere near enough when they start playing in the Champions League next season.

“It is more than likely they will [qualify] and when they play a bit further in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup and they are playing in the Champions League they are going to need three or four really good midfield players.

“At the moment you’ve got Mainoo, a midfield player you can buy into, but you can’t really look at any of the others and think that is going to work.

“Casemiro is leaving and I think Manuel Ugarte will leave. They need two really good central midfield players. Probably one that’s more positional, like a Michael Carrick-type, and one that’s more of a destroyer.

“The back needs looking at but midfield would be the real focus in the summer transfer window.”

READ NEXT: Who will be Manchester United manager next season? Carrick clear favourite after stunning start

