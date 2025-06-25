Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo has been linked with a move to Man Utd

Manchester United have already reportedly made a ‘decision’ on their ‘next three signings’ after Bryan Mbeumo, with a ‘fee agreed’ for the Brentford star.

While the Red Devils are struggling to offload unwanted talents to raise funds as they still have Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Jadon Sancho, they are closing in on their second summer signing.

Man Utd moved quickly to sign Matheus Cunha from Wolves, activating his £62.5m release clause to sign him from their Premier League rivals.

Under Ruben Amorim, United have been toothless in attack as he’s struggled to implement his preferred 3-4-3 system.

The No.10 role is key to this system, with likely second summer signing, Mbeumo, to join Cunha in being an upgrade on their current options.

READ: Man Utd have signed another ‘knob-end’ in Mr Walky McWalkface



Cunha shone in a struggling team as he helped to guide Wolves to Premier League safety, while Mbeumo netted 20 goals for Brentford after stepping up following Ivan Toney’s move to the Saudi Pro League.

Man Utd have faced competition from Spurs in the race to sign Mbeumo, but it has been widely reported that he favours a move to Old Trafford and Amorim’s side are close to a full agreement with Brentford.

Earlier this week, the Red Devils lodged an improved bid for the Premier League standout and a report from The Guardian claims Man Utd have an ‘agreement’ with Brentford over an ‘initial fee’ for him.

Man Utd are now ‘close’ and are looking to come to terms over a full package. The report adds:

‘The initial fee is understood to be agreed, with the clubs discussing add-ons that may take the overall deal close to Brentford’s £65m valuation.Brentford expect the transfer to go through. ‘Brentford rate the 25-year-old Mbeumo in the same bracket as Cunha, who is a year older. The Brazilian is believed to earn a basic £150,000 a week, so Mbeumo’s salary would at least match this.’

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd ‘unlock next transfer’ after £26m ‘deal agreed’ and fans ‘all say the same thing’

👉 Man Utd ‘weigh up move’ for £40m ‘alternative’ with deal for PL star ‘increasingly unlikely’

👉 ‘F***ing Ronaldo wannabe’ Alejandro Garnacho and Man Utd stuck in £70m limbo

With Mbeumo to Man Utd on the brink of being finalised, Manchester Evening News claim club chiefs already have their eye on more arrivals, with their ‘next three signings decided’.

The report suggests ‘United hope to strengthen their attack, midfield and goalkeeping department if they get a deal over the line for Mbeumo’.

The Red Devils reportedly remain ‘determined’ to sign a new striker after missing out on Liam Delap to Chelsea, while Amorim is ‘desperate’ for a midfielder.

There is said to be ‘uncertainty surrounding’ Kobbie Mainoo and Casemiro amid exit speculation, while internal ‘doubts’ have been raised about ‘Manuel Ugarte’s ability on the ball’.

It is also noted that Cunha will be used as a No.10, so ‘the club is expected to be looking for an ideal midfield partner for Fernandes’ in the deeper role.

This is while Amorim ‘wants to recruit’ a goalkeeper capable of ‘challenging and competing with Andre Onana’.