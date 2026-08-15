According to reports, Manchester United have ‘decided’ a ‘new transfer plan’ with a move for Newcastle United star Lewis Hall ‘all but dead’.

Man Utd made a positive start to this summer’s transfer window, having moved swiftly to sign Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans to strengthen their midfield.

The Red Devils have also landed Karl Darlow and several youngsters, but it has been pretty quiet regarding more possible incomings in recent weeks.

Michael Carrick‘s side remain in the market for more additions, with it reported that they could yet sign a third new midfielder.

But Man Utd are also linked with potential recruits in other positions, and Manchester Evening News claims they have now ‘decided that their priority is a left-back as part of a ‘new transfer plan’.

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This is understandable considering Luke Shaw could be their only natural left-back and he has had his injury issues over the years.

Newcastle star Hall has been mooted as a leading target, but the Magpies have made it clear that they do not want to sell him after losing Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali, Anthony Gordon and Eddie Howe.

It has also been suggested that Hall could cost upwards of £60m, but the report from Manchester Evening News claims Man Utd have acknowledged that a move for their ‘top target’ is now ‘all but dead’.

Instead, it is noted that they could sign Arsenal star Myles Lewis-Skelly. The report explains:

‘Myles Lewis-Skelly remains a player of interest to United and there is a view Arsenal could now cash in on the 19-year-old. The Hale End academy graduate ended last season as a key man in midfield for the Gunners, but he will face more competition for that role now that Bruno Guimaraes has joined the club for £75million.’

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Left-back alternatives revealed with an update on midfield search

The same report claims a move for Fulham star Antonee Robinson is ‘unlikely’ because Man Utd would prefer to sign a younger option, though they are ‘running the rule over 19-year-old Jorge Salinas, of Racing Santander, and Club Brugge man Joaquin Seys, 21.’

Regarding a possible new midfielder, the report adds:

‘Carrick made it pretty clear he wants more signings at United before the end of the window and while a left-back is the priority at the moment, there is a desire to see another midfielder come in as well.

‘United have been open to signing three midfielders throughout this window, but have suggested they could stop at two after the additions of Santos and Tielemans, who have both impressed.’

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