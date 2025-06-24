Manchester United have reportedly settled on a ‘new transfer plan’ regarding their goalkeeping department as they consider replacements for Andre Onana.

The Red Devils are working on several deals as they look to take a significant step forward after finishing 15th in the Premier League in 2024/25, while their Europa League final loss sets up a season without European football.

At the start of this summer, Man Utd have focused on overhauling their attack as they are well-placed to make Bryan Mbeumo their second summer signing. He is likely to follow Matheus Cunha in joining the Premier League giants for over £60m.

United’s dire 2024/25 campaign means most of their squad are at risk of being offloaded this summer and this is the case with current No.1 Onana, who suffered a dramatic fall from grace after his promising debut season.

Onana grew into his debut campaign after replacing David De Gea, but he was heavily criticised for his poor performances in 2024/25 as he consistently let his team down.

Reports in recent weeks have indicated that his long-term future at Man Utd is in doubt as they are in the market for alternatives.

There are a few suitable options available, with 32-year-old Emiliano Martinez among the contenders to replace Onana.

Martinez has been one of the standout goalkeepers in the Premier League in recent seasons, but Aston Villa have opened the door to him leaving as they need a high-profile sale to avoid a breach of Profit and Sustainability rules.

This makes a move to Man Utd a credible option as a move could suit all parties, but a report from Football Insider claims they have a ‘new transfer plan’ regarding a potential replacement for Onana.

Man Utd’s interest in Martinez is ‘alive’, but they will ‘only move for a new first-choice goalkeeper if Onana leaves’.

Onana has been sporadically linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League of late and the report claims Man Utd have decided that a bid worth £40m would be ‘accepted’.

Ligue Un outfit AS Monaco also ‘want’ Onana and the report has revealed his stance on a move to the French side.

‘Sources say Man United value Onana at between £35-40million as they remain open to moving him on this summer. ‘However, the shot-stopper will have to sanction any potential move – with speculation suggesting he would not be open to leaving for Monaco.’

The Athletic have also indicated that a move for Martinez hinges on Onana’s future.