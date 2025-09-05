Man Utd decide to ‘trigger unexpected deal’ as ‘free replacement chosen’ with one star ‘kicked out’

According to reports, Manchester United are to ‘trigger an unexpected deal’, while they have ‘chosen a free replacement’ for one current star.

The English transfer window closed on Monday night, but reports have indicated that Man Utd are still working on potential exits.

Deals with Turkish and/or Saudi Pro League clubs could be struck as their transfer windows do not shut until later this month.

Earlier this week, a report claimed that Andre Onana or Alter Bayindir’s ‘careers at United could be over this month’ as one goalkeeper is likely to leave following the arrival of Senne Lammens on deadline day.

Lammens is likely to be United’s new No.1 following his deadline day move worth around £18m plus add-ons, while Onana and Bayindir face being axed after being heavily criticised for their poor form over the past year.

A report from Fichajes claims Man Utd ‘will kick Onana out next summer and have already chosen his replacement’.

Despite signing Lammens, the report claims Man Utd have settled on AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan, who is due to be out of contract next year, as a replacement for Onana.

The report claims:

‘Manchester United has set its sights on Mike Maignan as a possible reinforcement for its goal. The English club believes it needs a change between the sticks following André Onana ‘s inconsistent performances. The search for a new star has led directly to the Frenchman.’

Onana looks increasingly likely to follow United’s bomb squad members in leaving after Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Antony secured exits in the summer.

Sancho joined Aston Villa on deadline day on a loan deal and his current Man Utd contract is due to expire next summer.

However, United have the option to extend Sancho’s contract on the same terms until 2027 and Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke claims they will ‘trigger this unexpected deal’.

“United, just to protect themselves and their asset, will probably take up that option to extend Jadon Sancho’s contract,” O’Rourke told Football Insider.

“They want to ensure he doesn’t walk out on a free transfer next summer.

“The main thing for Sancho at the moment is to be playing football and playing regularly. The talent is there, there’s no doubt about that, so he’ll be looking to get back to his best.

“That situation would be good for everybody involved. It would be good for United because it would put him in the shop window and potentially increase his price tag ahead of next summer. And it would be good for Sancho to be back playing at a high level.”