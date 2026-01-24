Man Utd ‘decide’ two ‘marquee’ summer signings with ‘snub’ from £100m star for Man City expected

According to reports, Manchester United have chosen their two top summer targets as it’s been claimed that they are expected to miss out on a £100m star.

The Red Devils are going to prioritise an overhaul of their midfield in this summer’s transfer window after they upgraded their attack and signed a new No.1 goalkeeper in the summer.

United offloaded most of their unwanted talents in the summer to raise funds, with this enabling them to spend around £230m to sign Senne Lammens, Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.

Each of these signings have improved Michael Carrick‘s side, but they are still crying out for upgrades in other departments, with this particularly the case in midfield.

Man Utd did not have the financial means to sign Carlos Baleba in last summer’s transfer window, but he remains on their radar as a possible long-term replacement for Casemiro, who is confirmed to be leaving the club upon the expiry of his contract in the summer.

The Premier League giants could end up signing at least two midfielders in the summer as Bruno Fernandes and/or Kobbie Mainoo could join Casemiro in leaving.

With that, a report from The i Paper claims Man Utd have ‘decided their two favoured midfield targets’ between Baleba, Adam Wharton and Elliott Anderson.

It is noted that these targets have been on their radar as ‘marquee’ signings ‘for a while’, but they have explained why they are currently prioritising Baleba and Wharton.

The report explains:

‘The i Paper has been told that of the three, Wharton and Baleba would be the most likely, as there is a growing belief Anderson would snub United for a move to rivals Manchester City. ‘Other more affordable targets across Europe are being lined up by director of recruitment Christopher Vivell, options who could even be brought in as additions to two of United’s top picks.’

Man Utd are also linked with Barcelona star Marc Casado, but a report from Football Insider has explained why they could miss out on the midfielder.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke said: “We know that Manchester United have made midfield reinforcements a top priority for this year, whether that be in this window, which is unlikely, or the summer window when they could look to bring in reinforcements.

“Casado is a good player, he’s been linked with Premier League clubs in the past. The big thing for him will be what happens with him at Barcelona, and if he’s going to be playing regularly.

“He’s not been a regular this season, I think he has made 10 starts out of the 19 games he has played.

“It is obviously very hard to break into that star-studded Barcelona midfield. He’s still only 22, as well, so has a lot of time to improve.

“I think it would be hard for him to leave his boyhood club, but if he is to leave, I’m sure Manchester United is probably one of those clubs that make Casado think of leaving, in that respect.

“There’s also interest from Atletico Madrid. They’re interested in Casado to replace Conor Gallagher and to help fill the void in their midfield.”