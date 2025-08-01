According to reports, Manchester United have decided to perform a ‘U-turn’ on the ‘crazy’ sale of one Red Devils star, who is ‘happy’ to remain at the club.

Most of Man Utd‘s squad have been linked with exits after the Premier League giants endured a disastrous season in 2024/25, finishing 15th in the Premier League and failing to win a trophy.

Academy product Kobbie Mainoo is among those linked with a summer departure after it emerged in January that the Red Devils were open to sanctioning his exit as they considered pure profit sales to balance the books.

Mainoo struggled in an injury-impacted 2024/25 campaign after his sensational breakout season in 2023/24 and he has attracted interest from Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

Earlier this month, a report claimed Spurs have made contact with Man Utd over signing Mainoo, but it currently seems that he is unlikely to leave his boyhood club.

After opening the door to his exit in the winter window, a report from Football Insider claims Man Utd have ‘made a transfer U-turn’ on the centre-midfielder, while former Premier League chief scout Mick Brown reckons they were “crazy” to “consider letting him go”.

“There are a number of players Man United want to get rid of,” Brown told Football Insider.

“From what I understand, Kobbie Mainoo is not one of them after a change of mind.

“The likes of Garnacho, Sancho and the other who have been left out of training in pre-season, that’s who the club are looking to raise money from.

“In my opinion, they should never have been considering letting Kobbie Mainoo go, it was a crazy idea.

“After he didn’t sign that new contract, it looked like he had decided he wanted to leave. That interest didn’t really come as heavily as they maybe expected, but I won’t complain about that.

“From what I hear, he’s going to be happy to stay into the new season and hopes he’ll be a bigger part of the team as Amorim is going to use him more regularly.“

Rasmus Hojlund’s future at Man Utd is far from certain, though. It has been suggested that the signing of Benjamin Sesko could spark his exit and journalist Graeme Bailley has provided a clear update on his standing at the club.

“Rasmus Hojlund knows he is not wanted by Man United as first choice, he knows they have been talking to strikers all summer – let’s not forget they were trying for Liam Delap in early July. Now it is Benjamin Sesko,” Bailey told The Boot Room.

“United have not directly told him he can leave, and vice-versa, Hojlund has not demanded to leave – but I am told they have talked and he knows where he stands.

“If Sesko or another new number nine arrives, Hojlund is likely to leave.”