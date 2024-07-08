Jarrad Branthwaite has been linked with a move to Man Utd.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Manchester United’s recruitment team are reportedly set to make a decision on Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite today during a meeting.

Branthwaite was one of the breakout stars in the Premier League during the 2023/24 campaign as he shone for boyhood club Everton.

The 22-year-old’s performances warranted a spot in Gareth Southgate’s final England squad for Euro 2024, but his omission has meant he’s been able to focus on securing his future amid transfer links.

The talented defender has been heavily linked with Man Utd in recent weeks as one of their priorities is to sign a new centre-back.

Earlier this summer, Man Utd had an opening £35m bid rejected by Everton, who are understood to value Branthwaite at around £70m. Former Toffees CEO Keith Wyness has hit out at Ratcliffe for sanctioning this offer while providing a verdict on his potential exit.

“Now we’re past the 30 June deadline, [Everton are] in a position of strength,” Wyness told Football Insider.

READ: Man Utd: Lukaku, Reguilon among eight ‘sensational returns’ Ratcliffe could sanction this summer

“From what I’m told, we can refuse ridiculous offers, like the one we received for Jarrad Branthwaite from Man United.

“The whole football community can agree on that, and it hasn’t done United or Ratcliffe any favours. He’ll learn as he goes on – you can’t do that kind of thing.

“I’m hoping the Branthwaite situation will be resolved with him staying past this summer deadline.”

Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt has emerged as a cheaper and more likely signing as Man Utd also look to sign Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd ‘almost there’ on double signing with ‘green lights’ given and release clause triggered

👉 Man Utd, Arsenal in transfer ‘war’ for £30m Netherlands star who has preferred destination

👉 Man Utd ‘offer’ England star to Barcelona as Ten Hag looks to implement a ‘historic squad clean-up’

According to a report from The Daily Mail, Man Utd ‘will hold a recruitment meeting on Monday’ as they ramp up their transfer plans, with a decision on Branthwaite set to be made.