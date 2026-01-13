According to reports, Manchester United have made a ‘decision’ on whether to keep Darren Fletcher as part of Michael Carrick’s coaching team.

Fletcher stepped up from his role in the Man Utd academy to replace former head coach Ruben Amorim on an interim basis after INEOS opted to part ways with the Portuguese boss at the start of last week.

Former midfielder Fletcher had a difficult time as Man Utd’s interim boss, with his side slipping to a disappointing 2-2 draw against Burnley before losing 2-1 to Brighton on Sunday to exit the FA Cup.

The Brighton match has proved Fletcher’s final game in charge at Man Utd, who have stepped up talks to bring in a new interim manager in recent days.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was initially favoured over Carrick for the role until the summer, but it has emerged that INEOS have opted for the ex-Middlesbrough boss, who ‘reached an agreement’ with the Premier League giants on Tuesday morning.

It was initially reported that Fletcher could remain in the first team picture as part of Carrick’s coaching team, but journalist Ben Jacobs revealed on Tuesday morning that he will return to his role with the U18s.

Jacobs said on X: ‘Following discussions on Monday, it has been decided Darren Fletcher will return to his role as Under-18s coach. Jonny Evans will stay on with Michael Carrick as one of his assistants.’

He added: ‘Fletcher was offered the chance to stay on as part of the first-team staff but decided to return to the Under-18s.’

BBC reporter Sami Mokbel has provided more information on the plans for Man Utd’s coaching team, with it revealed that Steve Holland, who was England’s assistant manager under Gareth Southgate, is ‘set to be brought in’ as Carrick’s ‘No.2’.

Mokbel revealed: ‘Michael Carrick has agreed to become Manchester United interim head coach – and former England assistant manager Steve Holland is set to be his number two.

‘Jonathan Woodgate, Jonny Evans and Travis Binnion will also be part of Carrick’s staff.’

Looking ahead, club legend Wayne Rooney has explained why he thinks current England boss Thomas Tuchel is the “outstanding candidate” to be United’s next permanent manager.

“Long-term you hope Thomas Tuchel goes and wins the World Cup with England,” Rooney said on his BBC podcast.

“He’d be one you’d certainly try and bring in. He’d be the one you’d look at.

“Whoever goes in now, it is an opportunity. Last time Ole went in as interim and got the job permanently. Whoever goes in now has an opportunity to go and show what they are worth.

“If not, Thomas Tuchel is the outstanding candidate.”