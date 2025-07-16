According to reports, Manchester United are ‘ready to lower’ Alejandro Garnacho’s ‘asking price’ after he decided to ‘reject’ one exit route.

Garnacho is one of Man Utd’s most talented youngsters, but his poor attitude has limited his development over the past 12 months.

The Argentina international has also been negatively impacted by the appointment of Ruben Amorim, with the natural winger unsuited to the No.10 role in the head coach’s preferred 3-4-3 system.

The 21-year-old struggled to adapt to this new role and butted heads with Amorim as he dropped in the pecking order last season.

Man Utd opened the door to him leaving in January as they looked to sanction pure profit sales to raise funds, but a move to Napoli did not go through as the Premier League giants set an audacious asking price of around £70m.

Garnacho was only a bit-part player during the run-in and the final straw came via United’s loss in the Europa League final, as the winger only made a brief 20-minute cameo off the bench against Spurs.

He subsequently hit out at Man Utd over their poor season, with Amorim’s response to inform the winger that he needs to ‘find a new club’ this summer.

Unite’s clear desperation to sell has provided a stumbling block for Amorim’s side as Garnacho’s long-term future remains uncertain.

Earlier this month, Garnacho decided to ‘reject’ a move to the Saudi Pro League as it’s been reported that he prefers to remain in the Premier League.

Last weekend, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano tweeted: ‘Alejandro Garnacho’s plan remains clear, he wants to continue in Premier League this summer.

‘His chapter at Manchester United is closed but he wants to stay in Premier League.’

Chelsea have also been mooted as a destination for Garnacho and a report on Monday claimed they have ‘reignited’ interest in the Man Utd star.

However, Caught Offside claims Aston Villa are ‘one to watch’ regarding a potential hijack for Garnacho, while Man Utd are ‘ready to lower their asking price’.

The report claims: