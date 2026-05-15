Man Utd reach decision on Rashford transfer as shock Barcelona U-turn made

Manchester United have made a Marcus Rashford U-turn as Barcelona refuse to take up their buy option on the forward.

Rashford joined Barcelona on loan last summer and has contributed 14 goals and 14 assists in 48 appearances across all competitions for the Catalan giants.

The 28-year-old scored a stunning free-kick to help Barcelona to a 2-0 win over Real Madrid in El Clasico to clinch the La Liga title last weekend and reiterated his desire to extend his stay at the Nou Camp after the game.

“I’m not a magician, but if I was, I would stay [at Barcelona],” he said. “We will see. I came here to win.

“This is a wonderful team, they’re going to win so much in the future; to be a part of that would be special.”

Barcelona have a €30m [£26m] option to secure his permanent transfer this summer but want to revisit those terms with United due to a restricted budget.

The two clubs are ‘set to reopen negotiations next week in the hope of constructing a deal’, according to The Independent, who confirm that ‘there is a possibility he returns to United in July’.

As has been widely reported throughout his loan spell with the La Liga giants and while the Barcelona skinflints turn their noses up at a very reasonable price, the report reaffirms the United chiefs’ desire to secure his permanent sale.

Loan ‘possibility’

With Michael Carrick set to be announced as the permanent manager following his successful interim spell, plans are being made to further rebuild the squad, with several expensive midfield additions currently being touted.

But in a new development, while Arsenal and Bayern Munich have been linked as alternative suitors for the England international, the report claims that ‘another loan deal is a possibility’.

That will be music to the ears of manager Hansi Flick, who hailed Rashford’s “fantastic” season after his star turn vs Real Madrid.

Flick said: “As for me, I appreciate Rashford that very much. I think his season was fantastic. He has good numbers, and I am very grateful that and appreciate it greatly.

“At the end of the season, we will analyse everything, and then we will see what will happen.”

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